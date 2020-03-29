garth-brooks-and-trisha-yearwood-to-perform-a-live-primetime-concert-on-cbs

Now Playing

One of country music’s most celebrated couples will be making beautiful music together for all the world to see (and hear) this week. On Sunday, CBS announced that Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will join forces for a new primetime special called Garth & Trisha Live! on Wednesday, April 1 at 9 p.m. ET, with a tape delay for west coast audiences. The superstar duo will perform a new concert live from their home recording studio, Studio G, to chip into the ongoing effort by musicians to keep fans entertained amid the social distancing response to the coronavirus pandemic. Garth & Trisha Live! will be filmed without a live studio audience with a minimal crew.

Brooks and Yearwood, who have been married since 2005, previously hosted an at-home concert on Facebook Live called “Inside Studio G,” and more than 5 million viewers watched the mini-show on Monday, March 23. In a statement, the pair said, “We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one. In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus.” More Musicians Are Performing Free Concerts to Help Fans With Social Distancing

Garth & Trisha Live! is the latest in a string of at-home concerts which have been announced by broadcast networks. Previously, CBS announced that The Late Late Show host James Corden will host a concert special called Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special, featuring talent from across the world including BTS in South Korea, Andrea Bocelli in Italy, Dua Lipa in London, and Billie Eilish and John Legend in Los Angeles. That special will air on CBS on Monday, March 30 at 10/9c.Fox is also airing a one-hour benefit concert on Sunday, March 29 at 9/8c hosted by Elton John and titled Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America. Artists like Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., and Sam Smith are expected to perform during that show. Garth Brooks and Trisha YearwoodPhoto: Paul Morigi/Getty Images