gareth-mcauley:-i-can’t-see-lafferty’s-black-cats-move-being-wonderphil

I fear Kyle Lafferty’s move to Sunderland will be a car crash.

A disaster waiting to happen.

As a former team-mate of Kyle’s and a Northern Ireland fan, I want to see Kyle playing regularly and if Phil Parkinson wasn’t the Sunderland manager, then the Black Cats would tick all the boxes for him.

But I struggle to see how ‘old school’ Phil will tolerate Kyle’s behaviour.

They will be chalk and cheese.

Kyle has never been the best trainer, he likes his practical jokes, sometimes goes quiet in games, doesn’t always stick to the schedule and discipline is an issue.

What Kyle needs is a manager who will accept and indulge his moments of madness, who will put an arm round him, fill him full of confidence and give him the benefit of the doubt when Kyle fails to deliver in games.