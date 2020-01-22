gareth-bale’s-arsenal-supporting-agent-trolls-tottenham-over-rumoured-loan-offer

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale’s agent has ruled out the possibility of the Welsh winger leaving the club and dubbed rumours of a January loan move to Tottenham as ‘ridiculous’.

Bale has struggled to hold down a place in the Real starting XI this season, having been plagued by injuries once again, and has not scored a goal in La Liga since September against Villarreal.

He infuriated Real fans, and the club’s hierarchy, when he played for Wales despite being sidelined for Real, holding up a flag afterwards that read: ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.’

Manager Zinedine Zidane is believed to be keen on offloading Bale, while reports have been circulating in Spain that former club Spurs are ready to offer him a January escape.

But Bale’s Arsenal-supporting agent, Jonathan Barnett, has rubbished the speculation and says a loan is completely out of the question, while he couldn’t resist teasing Spurs.

Asked if there is any chance of a return to the north London club in an interview with Sky Sports, Barnett burst out laughing and said bluntly: ‘I’m an Arsenal supporter, thank you very much.’

On whether Bale will leave the club on loan, he continued: ‘Never. No loan move. No.

‘He’s one of the best players on earth – why would one of the best players on earth go somewhere on loan? That’s ridiculous.’

Bale, 30, still has two-and-a-half seasons left on his current contract with Real and Barnett fully expects the Welshman – once the world’s most expensive player – to see out his deal.

He added: ‘He’s fine. He’ll be there and everything is fine.

‘I’ve always said [he’ll see out his contract]. I’ve never deviated and that’s where I’m going to stay. Things can change, but loans are ridiculous. And there’s not many clubs who can actually afford him anyway.

‘So he’s happy. He’ll play at Real Madrid and hopefully win a couple more things with them.’

