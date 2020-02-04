gareth-bale-agent-denies-tottenham-talks-over-shock-january-move…-and-casts-doubt-on-future-transfer

Gareth Bale’s agent has dismissed reports suggesting the Real Madrid star could have rejoined Tottenham in January – and doubts he will never return to the club.

The Wales international has only made 15 appearances this season for Los Blancos amid uncertainty over his future under coach Zinedine Zidane.

Widespread reports suggested Spurs had made a shock deadline-day move to re-sign Bale on loan – six years after selling the winger for £85million.

But Bale’s representative, Jonathan Barnett, refuted suggestions that a deal was in the pipeline to bring the 30-year-old back to north London.

When asked about if Tottenham had made an approach, he told talkSPORT: “No. He [Spurs chairman Daniel Levy] may have [visited Madrid], it’s not for me to say whether he did or didn’t.

“A lot has been said by people who don’t know anything about what is going on. You get articles by people who have absolutely no idea what they are talking about.”

Bale has come under intense scrutiny during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, becoming a target of whistles from the clubs’ fans and criticism in the local press for his apparent failure to learn Spanish.

But Barnett insists Bale is “very happy” in Madrid and doesn’t see him ever going back to Tottenham.

“I don’t think so, no. He’s in a very fortunate position,” he added.

“When his contract is up hopefully he will sit down with me and his family and decide what he wants to do. Gareth is very happy over there.

“And let’s be realistic, for most clubs he is out of their league, financially.

“It is all well and good to say, ‘Go and give up that money and go and play somewhere else’, but it is not all about money. It is about his lifestyle and his children, who have grown up in Madrid.”