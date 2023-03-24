10 Perennial Ground Covers: Ideal for Protecting and Beautifying Your Garden

Creating a beautiful, low-maintenance garden can seem like a daunting task, but it doesn't have to be! With the right knowledge and a bit of hard work, you can turn your outdoor area into an oasis of serenity and greenery. Ground covers are a great way to add a layer of beauty, protection and life to your garden, and perennial options are a great choice for those looking to minimize their time investment. With many options available, here are ten of the best perennial ground covers for protecting and beautifying your garden.

Having a beautiful, drought-resistant garden is something we all long for. One of the best ways to achieve this is through the use of perennial ground covers. These low-maintenance plants are ideal for easy care landscaping and are perfect for creating a versatile, attractive garden that will thrive for years to come. Read on to learn more about ten of the best perennial ground covers that can protect and beautify your garden.

Low Maintenance Garden Protection

Perennial ground covers are the perfect choice for anyone looking for low-maintenance garden protection. These hardy plants are well adapted to a wide range of climatic conditions and are able to withstand heavy foot traffic, making them ideal for busy families or those with limited time to dedicate to gardening. Popular choices include creeping thyme, clover, and creeping phlox. These plants are also great for reducing weeds, as they can form a dense mat that covers the ground, preventing other plants from taking hold.

Drought-Resistant Beauty for Your Garden

Most ground covers are drought-resistant, making them an ideal choice for those living in arid or semi-arid regions. Popular choices include sedum, yarrow, and periwinkle. These plants are able to thrive in poor soils with minimal watering and can often require little more than an occasional deep soaking. In addition, many of these plants are also capable of withstanding extremes of temperature, making them perfect for all-season gardens.

Ideal for Easy Care Landscaping

Ground covers are also ideal for easy care landscaping. They are perfect for creating a low-maintenance and attractive garden that will thrive for years without much effort. This makes them a great choice for those looking for a simple yet effective way to liven up their outdoor spaces. Popular choices for easy care landscaping include ivy, creeping jenny, and lamium.

Create a Versatile, Attractive Garden

The versatility of ground covers also makes them a great choice for creating an attractive, versatile garden. These hardy plants are often available in a variety of colors and textures, making them perfect for adding visual interest and texture to your outdoor space. Popular choices include vinca, wintercreeper, and snow-in-summer. These plants are also great for creating a unified look in your garden, as they can be combined with other plants to create interesting and visually appealing garden designs.

Enjoy Color and Texture All Year Long

Perennial ground covers are also perfect for adding color and texture to your garden all year round. Popular choices for adding year-round interest include daylilies, ajuga, and liriope. These plants can bring color, texture, and life to your garden even during the winter months when other plants may have withered. In addition, many of these plants are also fragrant, making them great for adding a pleasant aroma to your outdoor space.

Perennial ground covers are ideal for protecting and beautifying your garden. These low-maintenance plants are the perfect choice for anyone looking for easy care landscaping and drought-resistant plants that can add color and texture to your garden all year round. Whether you are looking for low-maintenance garden protection or want to add visual interest and texture to your outdoor space, perennial ground covers are the perfect solution.

Sources

Gardeners’ World Magazine: Perennial Ground Covers: Low-Maintenance Gardening at its Best

Gardening Know How: Perennial Ground Cover: Varieties, Planting Tips And Care

The National Gardening Association: Using Ground Covers to Beautify Your Garden

4.5/5 - (10 votes)