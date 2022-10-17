Gardener Tips : This technique is the effective solution to the biggest problem of plants

During a long-term absence, it is necessary to make certain arrangements before leaving your accommodation. Plants are one of them. If you can’t find someone to take care of it while you’re away. Do not panic ! Here is a trick that will allow your jungle home to survive, even if you are far away. So leave with peace of mind.

Anticipate your departure to preserve the well-being of your plants during your absence. For you to spend holidays in complete serenity, discover a tip for maintaining them without worrying about your green setting.

What trick to take care of your plants while you’re away?

To preserve your plants during your vacation, this simple and effective tip will be very useful. You will be able to leave without problems and without incurring additional expenses for the maintenance of your plants. This surprising trick will allow you to feed your plants naturally while saving water.

Water your plants with a bottle

If you regularly go on the move, this tip will be very useful to you. With the latter, you can set up a drip irrigation system. This method is perfect for saving water and moistening the plants gradually.

You can water your plant with a glass bottle and guarantee optimal watering for a medium-sized plant pot. To do this, drill a hole in the metal cap of the bottle using a nail and a hammer. (Lay it on a hard surface and make holes from the inside). Then fill the bottle with water and close it with the cap. Introduce the bottle upside down into the soil from the end with the lid and your plant will be irrigated thanks to the drip system.

You can also use a plastic bottle. Pierce the cap with a nail and fill the bottle with water. Then drill several holes in the bottom of the bottle and turn it upside down, placing the neck in the soil of your plants. For optimal watering, you can use a stake to hold the bottle.

To best anticipate your departure, first test this technique before going on vacation or traveling to check if the watering works well. You need to see if the water flow matches the needs of your plants.

Discover other tips for watering your plants while you’re away

To preserve your plants during your absence, follow these different tips to maintain them when you are on vacation.

Choose good flower pots for your plants

In order to preserve your plants well, you can choose permeable flower pots that let the water run off. You can also select pots with water reservoirs built into a double bottom. The pots are composed of gauges in which you can visualize the quantity of water remaining.

Place clay pebbles in the bottom of the pots for your plants

Clay pebbles help store water and allow the roots to stay moist for a very long time. These balls are very useful when placed at the bottom of the pot of your plants. Especially since they also bring minerals to your plants.

Use soaked wool for your plants

This trick is very useful for your indoor plants. Place a container filled with water above your plants. For example, place the container on a chair and put your plants on the ground. Use the yarn to link it from the container to your plants. Through the phenomenon of capillarity, your plants will receive their water supply on a regular basis.

Even if it is not always easy to maintain your plants, there are several tips that can help you provide them with their necessary water needs despite a long absence.