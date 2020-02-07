gang-who-robbed-sex-workers-at-knife-point-in-seven-month-spree-jailed

A gang of east London thugs who tied up sex workers and robbed them at knife point have been jailed.

The four men were last year found guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court of taking part in attacks across the capital over a seven month period.

Erlandos Vyte, 24, of Chigwell, pleaded guilty to nine counts of robbery on October 28.

Robertas Zilionas, 21, of Chigwell, was found guilty of five counts in December.

​Four robbers who subjected a number of sex workers to terrifying knife-point attacks have been jailed (Met Police)

Jospin Ble, 23, of Newham, was also found guilty of five counts, while Joshua Coke, 21 of Newham, was found guilty of one count.

During the trial, the court heard how the gang would use the same method for all the robberies.

Vyte, on all but one occasion, would call up to book an appointment, then when the unsuspecting escort opened the door the other men would force their way in and rob the victim.

The women were tied up and were often threatened with knives, before their cards, money, phones and other personal possessions were stolen.

Erlandos Vyte pleaded to nine counts of robbery (Met Police)

The frightening ordeal left many of the victims with lasting psychologically damaging effects, the court heard.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, ‘Crisanta’ described how she and her friend, a fellow escort, who were targeted in the same incident had seen their confidence severely reduced.

She recalled how she shook violently and suffered a panic attack as the robbers ransacked their flat and is still traumatised today.

She said: “Before this happened I was happy with the work I was doing, but now every time, I am aware of the risk and worry both of us have changed drastically the way we work.

Robertas Zilionas was found guilty of five counts of robbery (Met Police)

“Neither of us will now take any clients in the night time, which before wouldn’t have been a problem; if they ask any details about the building it makes me scared and I will not take the appointment.

“I used to sometimes travel around the country and work on my own and haven’t been able to do this.

“All of this has obviously had an effect on the amount of money we are able to earn.”

She added that when she hears people speaking in her attacker’s accent, it triggers bad memories and causes her to leave the area.

The men targeted seven locations in a wide variety of areas, starting in June 2018, with a robbery at an address in South Molton Street, Westminster.

Jospin Ble pleaded to five counts of robbery (Met Police)

This was followed by three robberies over a three-day period in October 2018. Two took place on the Isle of Dogs and one in Hackney.

By December 2018 they had moved onto Kensington.

The final two robberies were both carried out in Tower Hamlets within a two-day period in January 2019.

A CCTV camera at the final address captured Vyte and Zilionis – along with one other unidentified male – wielding a large knife and violently kicking in doors.

Joshua Coke was found guilty of one count of robbery (Met Police)

Detectives investigating the series of crimes were faced with a challenging lack of forensic evidence.

But one lead from all the scenes – a fragment of a latex glove left by Ble – led to police accessing his mobile phone data.

They undertook the complex and painstaking process of analysing 327,000 separate ‘lines’ of phone data over many months – with each line representing a single text, phone call or “internet activity”.

In addition, a large number of hours of CCTV footage had to be recovered and examined.

As a result of their efforts, Vyte was arrested on January 20, 2019 and charged the next day.

Ble was initially arrested on January 2, 2019, first appearing at Thames Magistrates’ Court on June 7 2019.

Coke was arrested on April 12, 2019 and charged the following day and Zilionis was arrested on 21 May 2019, and charged the next day.

After a six-week trial, Vyte was sentenced to 12-and-half years in jail, Zilionas, 14 years, Ble to 12 years, and Coke to 10.

Detective Sergeant Patrick Allen, said: “These crimes were committed by a ruthless group of men armed with knives who targeted lone vulnerable women [working] in their own homes.

“They attacked these women believing they would not report the incidents to police due to fear, embarrassment or the belief that the women would just see this as an occupational hazard.

“They were wrong, and I’d like to praise those women that did come forward. I would like to assure those women and men involved in the escort trade that no matter what work you do if you make an allegation of crime it will be taken seriously and robustly investigated by the Met.

!We will continue to pursue other suspects we have reason to believe were involved and would urge any other victims out there to contact us.”

Detective Superintendent Guy Collings, who leads the Met’s response to sex worker-related issues, added: “No one, regardless of their profession, should be the victim of any form of violence or abuse, and we will continue to support ending violence against those working in the sex trade.

“We know this group historically mistrust the police and fear they’ll be criminalised if they come forward. I hope the sentencing today conveys the message that the Met is dedicated to pursuing justice for them.”