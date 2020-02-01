Gang guilty after targeting jewellery salesman in £4million west London ambush

A gang were today convicted of conspiring to rob an international jewellery salesman of a suitcase filled with £4 million of precious gems.

Joseph Savoie, who worked for exclusive US designer Le Vian, was ambushed in a car park as he walked to Ernest Jones in Staines, west London, to display high-value stones including the company’s signature brown “chocolate diamonds”.

He was beaten to the ground and battered almost unconscious after taking the jewel-filled case from his car boot on the morning of May 13 last year.

His attackers had stalked him in a Mercedes fitted with fake number plates before pouncing, even ripping his watch and gold necklace from him along with the case, before smashing the car park barrier as they sped off.

The gang targeted Ernest Jones in Elmsleigh Shopping Centre, Staines

Lee Gardner, Camilo Carvajal, Ciro Troyano and Oscar Hicks were all convicted at Kingston crown court today of conspiracy to rob in the “professionally planned” operation.

The trial heard how the gang had tracked Mr Savoie’s movements after the schedule announcing his arrival at the store was posted on the Ernest Jones website to attract customers.

In the days beforehand, the group had staked out Ernest Jones stores in Solihull, West Midlands, and Maidenhead, Berkshire, as Mr Savoie displayed his wares there.

Detectives traced their movements through mobile phone records, automatic number plate recognition cameras and CCTV images, the court heard.

Police found some stolen items at the homes of the defendants along with thousands of pounds in cash, and messages showing they had been trying to sell the high-value pieces.

Detectives also recovered some of the jewellery from pawn shops, including two distinctive Le Vian rings, near the defendants’ addresses.

Gardner, 48, of Wood Green; Carvajal, 40, of Lewisham; Troyano, 41, of Southwark; and Hicks, 38, of St Leonards-on-Sea, Sussex, were found guilty of conspiracy to rob by majority verdicts.

Judge Georgina Kent indicated that the four men will be sentenced on a day to be fixed next week.