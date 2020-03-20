gamestop-orders-employees-to-stay-open,-viewing-their-stores-as-‘essential-retail’

GameStop is ordering employees to keep stores open during the coronavirus pandemic. As more and more businesses shut down all over North America, GameStop believes its service is an essential benefit to the community. Residents are being ordered to stay indoors and only visit grocery stores, pharmacies, medical appointments, restaurants for takeout, and short hikes around the neighborhood. Buying video games and getting asked about a club card are not on that list, so the company is basically defying state laws.

A memo was sent out to all GameStop employees from corporate headquarters directing them to stay open. If law enforcement comes by to shut the store down, employees are directed to give them the corporate headquarters phone number. This goes against the social distancing protocol set in place and many are criticizing the company for remaining open during this difficult time. Since the backlash occurred, GameStop has released a statement addressing their actions and basically doubling down on them. You can read it below.

“While GameStop is best known as a provider of gaming and home entertainment systems, we also offer a wide array of products and devices that are important to facilitate remote work, distance learning, and virtual connectivity. As millions of Americans face unprecedented challenges adapting to virtual learning, working and interaction, there is significant need for technology solutions and we are one of many providers of these products that are remaining open at this time. Schools, businesses and families are now suddenly dependent on being able to connect through technology. While there are many businesses and organizations far more critical than ours, we believe we can have a positive impact during this very challenging time. The health and safety of our employees and customers is of utmost importance and we have and will continue to take extensive precautions consistent with CDC guidelines. We are complying with all state, county, city and local ordinances and we will continue to adjust to any future developments.”

The wording in the statement is far different than what was sent to GameStop employees, though the message is pretty much the same thing. The company has seen sales drop consistently over the last decade as more and more people purchase games digitally. However, GameStop is a leading spot to purchase used games and consoles for decent prices. With the coronavirus continuing to spread, the company could see further loss and be forced to shut down some locations permanently.

The GameStop reaction to the coronavirus has not been smooth. The company promised stores that they would be providing cleaning supplies to help keep employees and customers safe. However, they have yet to deliver on that promise and have been instructing stores to take matters into their own hands. Rightfully so, employees are not very happy about their current situation. One anonymous employee says, “They’ve essentially said to disobey law enforcement in any state that shuts down non-essential retail as they believe we are providing an essential service to people that shop at a video game store.”

Video games are going to be one method to help people during the coronavirus pandemic. Entertainment is very important at this stage of the game, but GameStop could have handled this in a much better way. Maybe allow employees to work, but take orders over the phone and provide a drive thru service for customers. For now, it seems it’s just business as usual for the company. Vice was the first to report on GameStop’s coronavirus response statement.

Topics: Video Games