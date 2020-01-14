games-inbox:-xbox-series-x-exclusives,-paper-mario-reboot,-and-3d-playstation-3-games

The Tuesday Inbox wishes that Resident Evil 2 remake had the same A/B game as the original, as one reader is unimpressed by Uncharted 1.

Two games in one



First it was that terrible name and now it’s the completely bizarre decision to not have any exclusives for at least a year. Are Microsoft trying to lose this next generation before it’s begun? At this rate all Sony will have to do is sit there and do nothing (again) and they’ll win without having to lift a finger.

I cannot think of one single good reason not to have exclusives. The given reason, that they don’t want to upset Xbox One owners, is possibly the strangest part. For starters, what Xbox One owners? The console was a failure and I’d think all involved would just like to forget it. But more importantly, everyone understands the concept of generations. No PlayStation 4 owners are going to be surprised or upset when the new games start drying up over the next couple of years and it’s the same with any format.

I know what the Microsoft guy is getting at, that the games will just look better on the new console, even though they’re the same thing, but there’s no way that’s not going to compromise the design. Every time Microsoft are thinking about making a new game they’ve got to think, ‘Will this run on an Xbox One?’ and that’s going to limit it whether they want it to or not.

I guess you could imagine they’re going to make two completely separate games but… why? I just don’t get it. It’s a dumb idea that just gives more leverage to Sony without them doing a thing. Just bizarre.

Baker

All or nothing



So that Microsoft announcement was… unexpected. Is that the most diplomatic way to put it? I’m really struggling to understand the logic to be honest, or what they hope to gain from it. Surely they want the best possible graphics to show off the new machine, so why limit themselves having to make sure it works on the old console?

And if they think it’s a good idea why stop doing it after a year? Either releasing on Xbox One makes sense and they should do it all gen or it’s some kind of weird stop gap that just lasts a year or so and is a really bad idea. I know what it sounds like to me.

I know Microsoft has Game Pass to brag about at the moment but that’s not exactly a difficult idea to copy, especially for a company that has a far better line-up of exclusives. I’ll wait and see but the last few things to have come out of Microsoft have not been very encouraging to me.

Raisen

Paper over it



I don’t know how you’d really do a Mario & Luigi game on the Switch, since a lot of its charm came from the low tech graphics and almost indie feel. I guess you could keep it 2D and release it at a lower price, which I’d be fine with, but I’d much rather they pull a finger out and do a proper Paper Mario. And by proper I mean an actual role-playing game with stats and combat, not whatever the hell the series had turned into by the time of Color Splash.

The first two games were great and had really good graphics that would work well with modern tech – 2D characters running around a normal 3D world. It’s a great idea but for some reason they keep taking the role-playing gameplay out, even though everyone keeps saying they like it and they hate the replacement.

It also needs to be funny. Like really funny. The Thousand-Year Door was the funniest thing Nintendo has ever done and they need to be aiming to up that, not just throw in the odd joke every few hours. I’ve no idea if this is something they’re thinking of but Nintendo don’t seem to like to leave a franchise and let it go to waste, so here’s hoping it’s something that’s announced this year. Reboot Paper Mario!

Silas

The ravages of time



I’m a big fan of Naughty Dog’s games and particularly love the worlds they create. I only really got into Uncharted with the fourth one though, having previously played the third and been put off by the imprecise gunplay. Thought I’d give the Uncharted collection a go, seeing as it was free on PS Plus and holy moly what is going on with the camera in the first one? It’s all over the place! The cover system and gunplay is also terrible to the point the game is nearly unplayable.

It’s unbelievable how far games have come on even since the PlayStation 3 days. The graphics seem almost prehistoric compared to Uncharted 4. Not really complaining, it just shocks me how quickly technology moves. My grandkids will probably look at this the way I looked at my dad’s Pong game when I was kid! Scary.

Looking forward to The Last Of Us Part 2…

Chris

GC: We never liked the first one all that much.

The eyes have it



RE: David looking forward to buying his new 8K TV. I’ve mentioned this before in the Inbox, but it’s worth repeating: 8K in a home setting is literally pointless, because unless you’re sitting about a two feet away from a 90 inch screen the human eye can’t physically resolve the difference between 4K and 8K. And that’s with absolutely perfect vision, which few people have. (Just remember that IMAX cameras frequently only shoot in 7K.)

Anyone thinking about getting an 8K TV would be much better served spending the money on a really good 4K TV instead.

Sparky the Yak

Both sides of the story



I’m close to finishing the Resident Evil 2 remake, having done Leon A, as well as Claire A/B (so I’m mid-way through Leon B) and I’ve been thinking.

I have been thoroughly enjoying the game, don’t get me wrong, but I’m also a bit disappointed when it comes to some aspects of the design.

If you remember the original, the A/B scenarios were mostly separate from one another. In the A scenario you would fight G1, G2, and G4. In the B scenario you would face off against G3, Mr. X and eventually G5.



Though I’m not certain about the exact combination, my point is that the paths were interlinked but designed in such a way that they really did feel like two halves. Though a small number of puzzles were repeated, or doors were locked that shouldn’t have been (because the other character would have unlocked them by that point), those felt more like limitations of the hardware rather than a design oversight.

Meanwhile in this remake, most of the puzzles are repeated between the two scenarios. Claire has her specific bosses as does Leon, but both also share some of the bosses – and some of those bosses don’t make sense due to events that happen to the other character. When they leave the RPD through the exact same path, the outside is completely different depending on the character.

Basically, I felt that the original was more cohesive when splitting the story, though there were a couple of places where that fell down, whereas in the remake the story split is anything but cohesive.

It’s a shame. It’s an amazing game, but it feels obvious that there is also a lot of room for improvement in areas that actually feel quite simple.

Joseph Dowland

GC: It was always an odd decision. All we can say is that at least Capcom admitted to it long before the game was released.

3D window



Talking of 3D games in the Inbox could GameCentral or readers recommend some 3D games on the PlayStation 3 please?

I still have a PlayStation 3 and a 3DTV as I like to buy the 3D versions of films, as some of the latest films are still released on 3D Blu-ray.

Andrew J.

GC: Child Of Eden, WipEout HD, Call Of Duty: Black Ops, Uncharted 3, Super Stardust HD, and MotorStorm were some of the best ones we remember. But most first party Sony games of the time worked with it and so did most major third party titles… for a year or so.

Not day one



Maybe I’m not seeing the full picture here but, the announcement that Xbox Series X won’t have first party exclusives for a year or so leaves me wondering what I’m sure many others are: why buy one at launch?

If you’re into Microsoft IP, just as a lot of gamers buy Nintendo for Nintendo software and PlayStation’s runaway success this gen could be attributed to a steady stable of exclusives, I’m a little lost as to why we would spend out on a new Xbox Series X when there are cheaper models on the market?

Surely the smart thing to do here would be to hold fire, see Sony smash the competition and await an imminent Xbox Series X price drop?

Can we assume Microsoft will continue to manufacture the Xbone long after Xbox Series X releases? Is that even feasible? It’s getting trounced out there!

The idea that they want the Xbox brand to hold value in the long run makes sense, but this first step could be a massive risk that only a company as big as Microsoft could afford to gamble on.

I traded in my Xbox One for a second Switch for my niece, as it wasn’t being used – this was way before initiatives like Game Pass existed. I was ready to throw my wallet at Microsoft for the high end Series X at launch, patiently waiting to try Halo Infinite and other potential cross-gen titles but now I’m considering extending my patience further.

I wonder if this move backfires or whether we’ll see another Microsoft U-turn on this strategy come E3.

I mean it is what it is, I love our hobby but I’m prone to keep up to date with video games more so these days than actually playing them, so it’s all the same to me. But I really thought MS was going to knock it out the park this time, after the let-down I personally believe the Xbone was. I’d never traded in a console before, I still have my Commodore 64 and at least one console for every generation following that up to the Switch for crying out loud.

This time I just wanna be sure, so I won’t be making a purchase day one next gen, unless I hear some news, and see proof, that I won’t be dissatisfied.

Between Wii U and Xbone I could’ve saved a small fortune on consoles that were only used every so often.

Bad Edit



PS: Currently/constantly playing Dr. Mario World, it happens to the best of us, I guess.

Inbox also-rans



I’ve checked the latest gaming charts and noticed Tekken 7 and Project Cars 2 have jumped into the top 10 at numbers four and five. Coincidently, over the weekend I got both games for Xbox One from Currys for the knock price of £5 for the two.

Ste C

GC: That’s not a coincidence.

I still can’t get over the idea of someone issuing death threats over Pokémon. I mean Pokémon! I’m beginning to think you should need a licence to use the Internet.

Coolridge

This week’s Hot Topic



The question for this weekend’s Inbox is simple, but not easy to answer: what is your favourite video game of the last decade?

We offered up our top 10 list over Christmas but what is your favourite from the years 2010 to 2019? You can name just one game or several, but we want to know what you enjoyed the most during the last decade.

Was your choice a big hit at the time and how influential was it in terms of the decade as a whole? What do you think were the most notable traits of gaming during the 2010s and how well does your pick exemplify them?

