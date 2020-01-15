Games Inbox: Final Fantasy 7 Remake vs. Cyberpunk 2077, Smash Bros. Minecraft, and Fable release date

The Wednesday Inbox thinks the PS5 will be a hit with or without E3, as one reader remembers Puppeteer on PlayStation 3.

To join in with the discussions yourself email gamecentral@ukmetro.co.uk

Date wars



Wowzers, those are some pretty serious delays going on there. Five weeks isn’t much in terms of time for Final Fantasy 7 Remake but all of a sudden it’s sandwiched between two massive games and perilously close to Cyberpunk 2077. They were always the two biggest games of the first half of the year but now they’re right up against each other and people have got to make difficult spending decisions, not to mention how they’re going to spend their spare time.

Something’s going to lose out there but it’s a difficult call as to what, especially as you kind of lose perspective as a fan as to what really has the most mass appeal. I’m going to guess that a first person cyberpunk game by the makers of The Witcher 3 has the edge. But then again, as GC pointed out in one of their interviews, Blade Runner and things like it have never really been that popular so who knows. Maybe the weird haircuts of Cloud and co. will fare better.

One thing is clear yet again though: companies need to get a lot better at picking release dates and sticking to them. What’s the betting that something else is going to end up coming out the same week as Marvel’s Avengers, even though they fine well knew it was coming out then?

Klevin

Splitting apart



I’d like to say that Sony are going to end up regretting not going to E3 but they probably won’t. I can’t see the PlayStation 5 being anything other than a massive success and even if it’s not I doubt anyone’s going to trace its failure back to not turning up at E3 this year.

I do think it’s a shame though and a warning sign that Sony is back to its old, arrogant ways. One of the best things about E3 is how inclusive it made the industry feel, with everyone trying to outdo each other but still competing on more or less the same level.

Now we’ll just a bunch of sperate announcements at random times of the year, half of which will turn out to be duds. At least with E3, if something was a disappointment there’d be another show in a few hours to try again. I think it’s a shame and I hope Xbox can help to keep things together.

Nate

Fame game



I still think Minecraft makes the most sense for the next Super Smash Bros. character. I don’t know that Dante is really all that well known, and he’s much less famous than anyone from Resident Evil, so I don’t know why Capcom wouldn’t go with Jill Valentine instead – especially with Resident Evil 3 coming up.

But Minecraft is super popular on the Switch and is very Nintendo, plus it has a very unique art style and potential for moves. At the end of the day Dante, Jill, and a lot of the others are just going to be person with gun or, even worse, person with sword. The thought of yet another Fire Emblem character just seems a complete waste of a slot.

My outside bet would be for Crash Bandicoot. Again, it’s very Nintendo friendly and the remakes have been on Switch recently, so it’s more legitimate than Persona definitely. I’m also sure it would give Nintendo a secret wry smile to have what many consider a Sony mascot in Smash.

Korbie

E-mail your comments to: gamecentral@ukmetro.co.uk

Bigger numbers



Thanx sparky, for the advice, but you don’t know what size TV what model or anything like that. Appreciate the advice, but I’ve read reviews online from many different websites and all of them have said you can see the difference as long as you have the right TV.

Yes, 8K content is a long way off but not only am I buying PlayStation 5 day one the TV upscales everything, so 1080p becomes 4K and 4K becomes 8K. You can’t say it’s not worth it without knowing about the TV I’m buying and what it can do. There is so much choice out there with 8K and so many different models.

And as four your eyes, eyes don’t see in pixels but if they did they would be in 44K. I’ve read up about it and this Saturday I’ll have my TV and waiting for my PlayStation 5.

David

GC: Upscaled 8K really isn’t the same thing. Everything we’ve seen and heard agrees more with Sparky the Yak’s comments.

Forgotten toys



Regarding 3D games on the PlayStation 3, you forgot to mention the criminally overlooked Puppeteer. It’s arguably the best of the lot as it doesn’t suffer from the cursed jagged edges that blighted a lot of the other titles plus it’s a fantastic game regardless of the 3D option.

Full of invention, charm, wonderful art design, and sheer oddball madness. It’s a shame it didn’t reach a wider audience. One of favourite games of the last generation. If I remember GC reviewed it and enjoyed it.

Andee

GC: We did, although sadly, like Sony themselves, we’d forgotten all about it until you mentioned it.

Important exclusives



Microsoft obviously don’t really care where you play their games. So long as you play them. They’ve opened up to PC gaming and now talk about no Xbox Series X exclusives for a couple of years, which underline this point.

If you develop a game for PC you’re used to having the game easily scale up or down depending on different graphics cards, CPUs, etc. So I don’t necessarily think this is a bad move. Other then the vocal ‘core’ gamers online (who are in the minority of overall console buyers) I don’t see this being a problem.

Much more important is the Xbox Series X pricing and the quality of the exclusives. If the rumoured upper tier Xbox Series X is more powerful than the PlayStation 5, that will win over some ‘core’ gamers too.

Jaz

GC: The Xbox Series X is the upper tier console, the other one is presumably going to be called Xbox Series S.

Ready-made alternative



Regarding the amazing Joy-Con GameCube mod from the other day, I noticed this on Amazon.

Although not exactly the same as a Gamecube controller, the button layout is similar. Surely easier than building your own!

Barry

GC: We’ve never seen that before.

Catch up on every previous Games Inbox here

Unnecessary trouble



I have to agree that Microsoft’s last couple of announcements have been puzzling to say the least. I really don’t see any need for the exclusivity ban at all. What’s the point of reinventing Fable for a new generation if it has to be built to work on the old generation (and if it comes out after the ban lifts that’s not exactly great either, get a move on! Fable needs to come out very early on in the new Xbox’s life and live up to expectations).

I can’t see any positives for anyone in the idea and while you could argue it won’t make that much of difference it’s certainly not helping in any way. The name is in a similar situation. Sure, they might be able to work around it and make people forget but what kind of attitude is that? Why not just pick a sensible name in the first place?

Ultimately I still think Game Pass, Project xCloud, and Microsoft’s willingness to lose huge amounts of money to beat Sony will eventually see them do well but they do like creating problems for themselves. Although I suppose that’s not much different to most games companies…

Waites

Inbox also-rans



It’s so obvious Square Enix’s Avengers games was some horrible lootbox monster originally and they suddenly had to scrap all their plans. I guess that’s a good thing but it still puts me off.

Insance

I always missed the Sony E3 conference, it was always on much later than the others.

Gifford

This week’s Hot Topic



The question for this weekend’s Inbox is simple, but not easy to answer: what is your favourite video game of the last decade?

We offered up our top 10 list over Christmas but what is your favourite from the years 2010 to 2019? You can name just one game or several, but we want to know what you enjoyed the most during the last decade.

Was your choice a big hit at the time and how influential was it in terms of the decade as a whole? What do you think were the most notable traits of gaming during the 2010s and how well does your pick exemplify them?

E-mail your comments to: gamecentral@ukmetro.co.uk

The small print

New Inbox updates appear every weekday morning, with special Hot Topic Inboxes at the weekend. Readers’ letters are used on merit and may be edited for length.

You can also submit your own 500 to 600-word 4Player viewer features at any time, which if used will be shown in the next available weekend slot.

You can also leave your comments below and don’t forget to follow us on Twitter.

MORE: Games Inbox: Xbox Series X exclusives, Paper Mario reboot, and 3D PlayStation 3 games

MORE: Games Inbox: Best PS4 exclusive games, Resident Evil 5 remake, and GAME shop closures

MORE: Games Inbox: Pokémon Sword/Shield expansion pass praise, Dante in Smash Bros., and Elden Ring





