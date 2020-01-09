games-inbox:-assassin’s-creed-ragnarok-apathy,-ps5-logo-vs.-xbox-series-x,-and-hollow-knight-love

The Thursday Inbox talks up the benefits of cross-play and cross-saves, as another reader wishes 3D TV was still a thing.

Ragnarok and roll



I don’t know if those shop leaks are real or not but considering none of the other rumours seem to have any weight behind them I guess it’s looking like Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok is real. That seems like a really odd choice to me. Rome as the conclusion of a trilogy set in the Ancient world makes total sense, one with the same setting as God Of War? I don’t get it. Who was asking for this?

The most common locations fans ask for are China, Japan, and India as far as I can see, I don’t remember any real push for another Nordic game. I mean, it’s a great mythology but it’s been used so much in games – even a whole bunch of Japanese games – I’m just tired of it. Or maybe it’s just me? I remember being incredulous that my sister didn’t know what Ragnarok meant when we sat down to what the Thor movie, and she looked at me like I’m a weirdo when I explained how I knew.

I realise I shouldn’t be criticising something based on just a rumour but if It turns out to be true I am going to find it very hard to get excited about the game. To be honest, I preferred the old Assassin’s Creed 2 style of the games and wish they would get back to that, with the parkour and the much smaller, denser maps.

Tigs



PS: To be fair, I am a bit of a weirdo.

The thirst is real



I know it’s only Instagram, which is frivolous even by social media standards, but I think the response to a (very) simple logo shows that the thirst for PlayStation 5 is real and that Microsoft is going to have a very hard job competing no matter how good a proposition it has.

Unless Sony does something stupid, like make the console super expensive or have a terrible launch line-up (i.e. do a PlayStation 3), I think they’re still going to be the ones to beat. This feels much more like the transition from PlayStation 1 to 2 to me, where Sony kept their mojo going from one console to the next and it didn’t really matter what the other guys did.

I mean, the PlayStation 5 logo is one third as popular as Friends. That’s very popular!

Gifford

Cheap at half the price



I sat on the fence with Hollow Knight when it first released. I thought it was priced wrong and decided to wait for a discount. Well, that day arrived and I picked it up for six quid for the Switch in November. I’m ashamed with myself that I waited. What a fantastic game.

With what I know now I would have paid top price for it. The gameplay is top notch. The music is some of the best in any video game, and the backdrop graphics ooze quality. It never feels like a chore to backtrack to areas that were off limits before you upgrade your character, and to mix and match the charms for special effects is genius.

So for anyone who thought like me and has not yet bought it, just get it. You will not be disappointed.

GTH

GC: Just to clarify to others, it’s a mere £11 for a game that lasts around 30 hours.

The glasses don’t help



In response to D Dubya’s letter about 3D, I also lament new TVs no longer supporting 3D video.

It was never very good for TV, as all footage captured with a video camera only has one depth in focus at any moment in time, and when you look at the background or any other depth in TV, although you are now focused on it, it’s still out of focus because that’s not what the original camera was focused on.

With gaming, you just disable the depth of field, and now any part of the image you look at comes in to focus and everything drops out of focus much more naturally as you pan about, as it’s your eyes blurring out the other details, not a video camera.

Problem is, it was never very good on old HDTVs; the halving of the resolution, frame rate (flicker from glasses), and brightness levels just gave you a poor experience.

Ironically, new 120Hz TVs with 4K resolutions, HDR, and the contrast/brightness levels they now have would deliver a much, much better experience, only the idea has already been tarnished by the industry forcing it upon the masses before it was good enough to be accepted. And the glasses…

Antony White

Two long waits



Well, with in the space of a couple of days, two games I am interested in are going to get a release this year, which I wasn’t expecting so soon. The first is Act 5 of Kentucky Route Zero, which apparently Act 1 started back in 2013 and the complete edition is being released on consoles as well as PC on 28 January. I have played all four acts as they have been released, which is a long time in-between.

Also, Disaster Report 4 is being released on April 7. I am a fan of the SOS: The Final Escape game from PlayStation 2, so this is good news as they are in the same series of games. I didn’t play Raw Danger



as I think that was not released in the UK or it must of have a low print run? Please correct me if I am wrong. Having said that, just checked on eBay and you can’t get it and Amazon UK list a PAL copy unavailable.

Andrew J.

GC: SOS: The Final Escape was the better game anyway. Raw Danger is the second entry in the series but it’s the third that was never released here.

Ultimate bargain



I’m not sure If anyone has mentioned this in the Inbox already but Grid Ultimate Edition is now selling for £29.99 in the PSN January sale. This is a massive discount from the £75 it was going for when it released only last October. ShopTo are also doing £30 PSN wallet top-up codes for £25.85 so effectively you can get it, as I did, for that price.

I just thought I’d share this as although it didn’t get great reviews (GC gave it a 7) I think this is the best bargain that I’ve seen in the sale and it is a game by the ever reliable Codemasters.

DMFiend (PSN ID)

GC: 7/10 isn’t a bad score.

Small sacrifice



I don’t know how common this is for other PlayStation4 owners (especially if it’s about as old as the generation) but just today I was forced to perform an initialisation of the console! Which is a hard reset.

I was playing the original Disgaea last night – so hardly a taxing game on the hardware – and all of a sudden, in the middle of a Dark Flash attack made by one of my healers in Hoggmeiser’s ghastly, golden estate – gone! First it claimed to just need a software update.

But that was a lie! A horrible, vicious lie! It would not read the update file no matter what! So now, after a few hours of… faffing around, it seems to be working again. I dread to think how much has been lost.

Certainly not every icon for all games has come back. Bloody hell, eh? Remember when they just worked? Didn’t need to be on constant life support like some sort of coma patient? Those were the days, eh? Those were the days.

DMR

GC: Remember the days when you would’ve killed for a game even a 10th as advanced as the ones we have today?

Switching formats



Your mention of cross-play support at the end of the Monster Hunter PC Iceborne review made my mind turn towards the upcoming Pillars Of Eternity 2: Deadfire Nintendo Switch release, which will hopefully be arriving soon.

I dearly hope it supports cross-play with Steam saves. I recently double dipped on Divinity: Original Sin 2 on Switch, which allows me to cross-play with my Steam PC saves, and it’s an absolute boon.

I even emailed Versus Evil, who I think are doing the Switch port, to ask them and await their response. I’m not hopeful as I don’t think they did cross-play support for the Switch version of Pillars Of Eternity 1.



We’ll find out soon when it releases I guess.

Deadfire is a game I come back to again and again. I love it dearly and I would happily buy the Switch version if it’s supports cross-play. I’ve completed it on Path Of The Damned, but have recently tried a Trial of Iron (permadeath) run and have wiped twice, currently tip-toeing through a new run.

If Josh Sawyer or Carrie Patel read the Inbox, can you pull some strings?

I purposefully name-check them in the hope this somehow seeps out to their eyes via the wonders of the Internet.

Oh, and the funny thing is The Outer World’s didn’t click with me. The wonder of gaming…

r-s-w

GC: Technically that’s cross-saves, not cross-play, but we agree it’s a great feature. We haven’t had the Switch version of Deadfire in yet, but current signs point towards it not having the option.

Hope everyone had a good gaming Christmas and happy new year to you all! Just to let people know, you can download a free Ghost Of Tsushima theme for you PlayStation 4. For more details click here.

LastYearsModel

RE: Trepsils. I agree that something from Rare should have been included in the Royal Mail stamp collection. As a family our go-to game during get-togethers is always Banjo-Kazooie Nuts & Bolts. The best unofficial Lego building game ever!

James

