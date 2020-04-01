🔥Gamers find a way to play Mario Kart while observing coronavirus social distancing rules🔥



Mario Kart fans in Texas had the chance to play their favourite video with friends – while keeping within social distancing rules for coronavirus.

A library in Pottsboro, a small town in the north of the state, hosted a gaming night on big screens that allowed players to keep a safe distance from their competitors.

The library said in a Facebook post: “The days of drive in movies may be behind us, but let us introduce you to drive in esports!

“We were ‘Going the Distance’ yesterday evening with socially distanced gaming. Everyone had a blast playing Mario Kart from the safety of their own cars.

“The kids had so much fun, we will definitely be doing this again!”

But it may be difficult to repeat the event soon.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott asked state residents on Tuesday to stay at home at all times, except for essential activities.

“If you’re not engaged in an essential service or activity, then you need to be at home for the purpose of slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Mr Abbott said.

Texas has had more than 3,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus. More than 40 people have died after testing positive for the virus.

The US now has more confirmed cases than any other country with nearly 190,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

