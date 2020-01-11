gamer-saves-friend’s-life-from-5,000-miles-away

January 11, 2020 | 1: 48pm

A British gamer earned an extra life after having a seizure while playing an online game thanks to a friend thousands of miles away.

Texan Dia Lathora, 21, was talking to British teen Aidan Jackson, 17, when Jackson started having a seizure. The quick-thinking Yank called emergency services from 5,000 miles away, and police and an ambulance arrived at Jackson’s home soon after — alerting the parents, who had no idea anything was wrong.

Jackson’s mom Caroline told the BBC, “We were at home watching TV and Aidan was upstairs in his room. The next thing we noticed was two police cars outside with flashing lights.

“I assumed they were in the area for another reason and then they ran up to the front door… We are extremely thankful for what Dia did and shocked that we could be downstairs and not know anything was happening. I’ve spoken to her and expressed our thanks – she’s just glad she could help.”

“I just put my headset back on and I heard what I could only describe as a seizure,” Lathora told the Liverpool Echo. “I instantly started to look up the emergency number for the EU. When that didn’t work I just had to hope the non-emergency would work, it had an option for talking to a real person … and I can’t tell you how quickly I clicked that button.”

Jackson is recovering and now “fine.”