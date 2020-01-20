game-of-thrones-star’s-red-carpet-f-bomb

Game of Thrones actor Pilou Asbæk dropped the F-bomb on the Screen Actors Guild Awards’ pre-show carpet.

The Danish actor was asked what he gets asked about and he promptly replied, “You know what I get most now? Why did you guys fk up Season 8?”

Seeing the co-hosts shocked reactions, Asbæk added: “We would do that in Europe! In Europe we can say that!” He then threw up his hands and exclaimed, “I’m tired!”

Asbæk had previously explained that he had just arrived in Los Angeles two hours earlier from the Danish capital and had raced through customs to make it in time for the ceremony.

media_camera Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones. Picture: Foxtel

Despite the global howling over Game of Thrones finale, Asbæk explained that the cast loved the ending and even gave it a 15-minute standing ovation when the cast first read the script.

The 37-year-old actor surmised that fans were upset simply because the show was finally ending.

“You know it’s like a break-up and GoT broke up with millions of people all over the world and they got upset.”

The Game of Thrones cast are nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

