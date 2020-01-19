game-of-thrones-star-alfie-allen-joins-stranger-things-kids-on-awards-circuit-for-pre-screen-actors-guild-award-party

Game Of Thrones actor Alfie Allen joined the cast of Stranger Things and some of Hollywood’s best and brightest stars at a party that served as a warm-up for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

With awards season in full swing the celebs jumped at the chance to get dressed up and do a bit of networking with other A-listers, and enjoy all the cool free grub and goody bags they will no doubt be going home with.

Ahead of the Screen Actors Guild awards a bash, thrown by Entertainment Weekly, was held at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Think of it as like a really lavish pre-drinks.

Alfie, who played Theon Greyjoy in the hit HBO series, walked the blue carpet on the night wearing a smart dark suit over a polo neck jumper.

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin were also lucky enough to be invited.

Noah stood out in an eye-catching black and white polka dot suit teamed with a white a shirt, while Caleb opted for a chic grey suit.

Even at their young years, they both have their red carpet wardrobe on lock. We could use a few tips!

The event was full of young talent, including Marsai Martin, Logan Browning, Keegan-Michael Key and Asante Blackk getting their party on on Saturday.

Some of this year’s SAG nominees include Leonardo DiCaprio, Taron Egerton, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, and Margot Robbie on the film front. While over on the TV side of things, Game Of Thrones, The Crown and Fleabag all stand to take home trophies.

Robert De Niro will be given the Lifetime Achievement award so expect a barnstorming acceptance speech from him.

The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place tonight at the Shrine Auditorium.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Audition Room: Sir Patrick Stewart was initially hated for Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation

MORE: Jackie Chan happily signs autographs as he makes rare public appearance following Paris fashion week show





