game-of-thrones-spin-off-house-of-the-dragon:-release-date,-plot-and-more!-latest-updates!

The American fantasy drama, “Game of Thrones,” is expected to return with a spin-off prequel. HBO has come up with the idea of the prequel, “House of Dragons.” The official declaration about the spin-off was made in January.The Fantasy drama, Game of Thrones, had gained massive popularity among the viewers, and this has resulted in the idea of the prequel. The makers haven’t announced any specific date of release for the prequel yet.Still, HBO President of Programming, Casey Bloys, teased back in January in an interview with Deadline that the first season of House of the Dragon will release in 2022. Since GOT has premiered every season in April, it is expected that the first season of House of Dragons will also be premiering in the month of April 2022.Casey Bloys had said in a statement, “The ‘Game of Thrones’ universe is so rich with stories. We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan, and George.”However, the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19 has put a halt over the production of a lot of shows and movies. Fans are worried that this might push the release date of the prequel.There is no official information regarding the plot of the prequel, but the first season of the prequel might show the story of House of Targaryens based on “Fire And Blood.” Casey Bloys had confirmed that the prequel would portray the history of House Of Targaryens. The plot will be set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.The show is based on George R.R. Martin’s thriller fantasy novel series, “A Song Of Ice And Fire.” The series debuted on 17th April 2011 and ended on 19th May 2019 on HBO. The eight seasons of the series consisted of 73 episodes.The plot revolved around the Iron Throne, the seven kingdoms, their conspiracy, and the riots they undergo to win over the Iron Throne along with the portrayal of mythical creatures like a dragon, etc.