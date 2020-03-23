game-of-thrones’-sophie-turner-battles-winter-again-in-quibi’s-survive-trailer

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner will need to fight her way through another winter in her next small screen outing. The actress stars alongside Corey Hawkins in Quibi’s Survive, and, because the full trailer reveals, she is going to find herself surrounded once more by a large amount of peril and snow in this show.The “Movie in Chapters” that premieres on Quibi’s April 6 launch features Turner as Jane, the troubled survivor of a plane crash who’ll have to interact with Hawkins’ character Paul to withstand the blistering components of the wilderness. She’ll need to survive free climbing, wolves, an avalanche, and her very own suicidal ideation to create it home. You can find no white walkers or ice dragons in this story, but these frigid conditions will certainly ring familiar to those folks who watched her ensure it is through the coldest nights in Winterfell.Everything to learn About Quibi, the Short-Form Mobile Streaming Service

The series is situated upon the novel of exactly the same name by Alex Morel. It’s directed by Mark Pellington and compiled by Richard Abate and Jeremy Ungar. It really is being promoted as you of Quibi’s “Movies in Chapters,” meaning each installment will run for only 10 minutes.Survive is one of several new series with A-list talent coming to Quibi.

Previously, Quibi released a brief teaser for the series. Survive will undoubtedly be offered by Quibi's launch on Monday, April 6.