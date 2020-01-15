game-of-thrones’-richard-madden-is-one-step-closer-to-bond-as-he-signs-up-to-spy-thriller-citadel

Game of Thrones star Richard Madden is now one step closer to his much-touted role as James Bond as he and Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra are uniting for a new international spy-thriller from esteemed Marvel directors, the Russo Brothers.

The production of the new series will be a truly global affair – with both an English language-version being filmed as well as local-language versions in India, Italy and Mexico.

Madden and Chopra will be starring in the US-based ‘mothership’ version.

According to Deadline, Citadel is ‘described as an action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre.’

The Russos – whose most recent flick Avengers: Endgame recently became the highest-grossing film of all time – will act as executive producers on the overall project.

The Bodyguard actor Madden has long been touted as the star to replace Daniel Craig after he hands up his Aston Martin following the release of the upcoming No Time To Die.

In fact, this summer talks for the star to take over as 007 were said to be hotting up so much that a second series of the hit BBC thriller – in which he co-starred with Keeley Hawes – was said to be in ‘doubt’.

A producer claimed to the Mail on Sunday that: ‘We don’t know if Richard will do series two [of Bodyguard]. It depends what happens with James Bond, we don’t know yet.’

Bond aside, Richard is still in for a pretty busy few years. He’ll be making his MCU debut in 2020 as he plays the superhero Ikaris in the ambitious adaption of The Eternals, starring alongside Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek.

What’s more, he’ll even be reuniting with his former Thrones co-star Kit Harington too.

The 33-year-old previously said that he’s ‘excited’ to be reunited with his on-screen brother again and, to be honest, who wouldn’t?

He said of the upcoming reunion while at the D23 Expo in Anaheim: ‘It’s brilliant – it’s been about 10 years since we’ve worked together, I think.

‘So we’ve moved on a bit onto different things, so I’m really excited to get back on set.’

Citadel is coming to Amazon Prime at an as-yet-unannounced date. Game of Thrones seasons 1-8 are available to stream via NOW TV.





