game-of-thrones’-natalie-dormer-is-evil-personified-in-chilling-new-penny-dreadful:-city-of-angels-trailer

Penny Dreadful spin-off City of Angels has just debuted its first trailer – and it sees Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer chew up scenery whole in a new demonic form.

The original Penny Dreadful aired from 2014-2016 and followed Eva Green’s Vanessa Ives as she battled against vampires, devils and witches in Victorian London alongside literary figures such as Frankenstein and the Wolf Man.

City of Angels will be a ‘spiritual successor’ and moves the action to Los Angeles in 1938. In the clip, we see glimpses of some noir-driven detective work into a brutal murder, the rise of Nazism and the promise that all those demons and devils haven’t quite been vanquished, despite Vanessa Ives’ best efforts.

Margaery Tyrell actress Natalie takes the reins as the shape-shifting Magda, a demon who can take the shape and form of anyone she chooses.

‘And when this world is burned,’ we hear the Hunger Games actress say in the clip, ‘there will be no-one. No-one but you and me, sister.’

It seems like the end of the world is indeed a family affair. And that series of demonic couture looks Natalie is churning out? Evil never looked so good.

A synopsis reads: ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels opens in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles.

‘From the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.’

John Logan, who created and wrote the original series, is returning for this spin-off, which sees events spiral around Santa Muerta, a Mexican death deity.

Also joining the cast are Broadway star Nathan Lane, Daniel Zovatoo and Rory Kinnear, who portrayed Frankenstein’s Monster in the first incarnation of the show.

In a statement following the reveal of the series, scribe Logan said: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, will have a social consciousness and historical awareness that we chose not to explore in the Penny Dreadful London storylines.

‘We will now be grappling with specific historical and real-world political, religious, social and racial issues. In 1938, Los Angeles was facing some hard questions about its future and its soul. Our characters must do the same. There are no easy answers.’

Consider us hooked already.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels debuts 28 April in the US. The show will air on Sky Atlantic in the UK at an as-yet-unannounced date.





