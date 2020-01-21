game-of-thrones’-kit-harington-enjoys-passionate-kiss-with-gemma-chan-on-marvel’s-eternals-set

Kit Harington and Gemma Chan shared a passionate kiss as they got down to filming for Marvel’s Eternals.

The Game of Thrones favourite, 33, is about as far from Westeros as you can get as he was spotted shooting new scenes on the streets of London – under code-name Sack Lunch.

And the snaps appear to confirm the romance between their characters, Dane Whitman (aka Black Knight) and Sersi, which was a big part of the comics.

In one picture, they could be seen locking lips on set in the capital, while another showed the pair hugging each other tightly.

Gemma has taken on the role of Sersi the ‘humankind lover’ in the upcoming film, who has a rollercoaster relationship with Kit’s character, Dane.

It is not exactly known what the kiss means for the rest of the Eternals gang, but we can’t wait to find out.

But it’s not looking good for Dane, after Buzz Bingo stats teased that he’s got a 62.5% chance of death.

The site has predicted that, despite managing to make it out of Game of Thrones relatively unscathed, the Jon Snow star’s onscreen luck is running out – and will soon meet his demise

Which is absolutely not ideal.

Kit and Gemma have been joined in the ensemble cast by a string of famous faces, including Angelina Jolie as fierce warrior Thena and Richard Madden playing Ikaris, with Salma Hayak taking on the role of Ajak.

Marvel recently blessed us with the official plot details, unveiling a ‘new team of superheroes’.

And we are living for it.

‘Marvel Studios’ The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years,’ it reads.

‘Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants.’

Chloe Zhao is at the helm of the film, which will be popping up in cinemas in November.

Marvel’s Eternals is released in US cinemas on 6 November.





