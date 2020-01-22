game-of-thrones’-jason-momoa-actual-legend-as-he-surprises-children-in-hospital

Jason Momoa has shown just how much gold is making up that heart (read: all of it) as he paid a surprise visit to a children’s hospital this week.

Could this man be more wholesome? We’re clearly a long way from Khal Drogo now.

The Aquaman star showed he was not only a superhero but a super legend as he headed to UPMC Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh, hanging out with kids in treatment and their parents.

Sharing a series of images to Instagram of him throwing some shakas and big grins with his fans, Jason – who has children Lola, 12, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 11, with wife Lisa Bonet, said it was one of the benefits of being in his position was to help others in this way.

‘The greatest part of being aquaman is making children happy spreading aloha had a little time before work to stop by UPMC children’s hospital of Pittsburgh,’ he wrote on Tuesday. ‘Met so many brave strong babies all my aloha to the families.’

It was reported by KDKA Pittsburgh the star was taking time out from shooting his latest Netflix project, Sweet Girl, in the city, when he allocated some time to putting a grin on the face of many a kid.

In one shot he was seen trying his best to win an arm wrestling challenge with a young man named Joshua. And by the looks of it, the Game Of Thrones star wasn’t coming out on top.

‘Me and joshua bet that if he beat me in arm wresting he gets to have my trident,’ Jason wrote, then revealing the result of the match.

He added: ‘See u on set of aquaman 2 joshua. stay strong@childrenspgh aloha j. [sic]’

This is just too much.

The hospital was just as happy to have Jason in its halls, as its social media account wrote: ‘Thanks to @prideofgypsies for stopping by this morning to visit the patients and families at UPMC Children’s!’

It’s not the first time Jason has spent time helping bring some light to the day of some children in hospital after, in last July, he a series of photos from his first time volunteering with the Make-A-Wish foundation.

The star, who recently stunned in Apple TV Plus series See gave kids a tour of the Warner Bros Studios.

He wrote on social media: ‘My first @makeawishamerica I will do this for life.😍😍😍😍.

‘Such an amazing day with Eva Eros and Kalice and all the ohana.’

He added: ‘Mahalo Warner bros for setting up an amazing tour for these beautiful children All my aloha j.’

If we were all a little more like Jason Momoa…honestly.





