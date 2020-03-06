game-of-thrones-guys-benioff-&-weiss-have-cameos-on-westworld

Now Playing

Westworld: THAT ARE the Heroes and Villains of the Story?

Next Up

Julian McMahon Would like to Be on Charmed

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss can truly add another acting credit with their IMDb pages. The Game of Thrones showrunners can make cameo appearances in the upcoming third season of Westworld, Entertainment Weekly has revealed. We don’t desire to say an excessive amount of about Benioff and Weiss’ appearance in Episode 2 of Season 3, lest we spoil the joke (in fact it is a fairly funny joke for the serious sci-fi series), but we are able to say they play technicians for Delos, the business that runs the android-staffed carnivals on the show, and they bring an extremely special friend using them.

This can be the final time we start to see the two on HBO, as they’ve departed their longtime premium cable home for a standard cope with Netflix. Since finishing Thrones and moving to Netflix this past year, they will have directed a stand-up special for Leslie Jones and announced that they are executive creating a comedy series called The Chair, developed by Benioff’s wife Amanda Peet and starring Sandra Oh. Westworld Season 3 Review: Upgraded Rise of Robots Is More User-FriendlyThis is simply not the 1st time Benioff and Weiss have popped up as actors in unexpected places; they once guest-starred on an bout of IT CERTAINLY IS Sunny in Philadelphia as inattentive water park employees. In addition they appeared as Wildling extras in the infamous coffee cup scene through the final season of Game of Thrones.

Westworld Season 3 premieres Sunday, March 15 at 9/8c on HBO. David Benioff and D.B. WeissPhoto: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images