game-of-thrones-fans-realise-a-glaring-lord-varys-plot-hole-which-raises-more-questions-after-finale:-‘i-feel-so-unsatisfied’

Game of Thrones fans have uncovered another glaring plot hole which leaves more mysteries unanswered from the final season.

At this point, the disappointments are starting to outweigh the deaths in Game of Thrones.

Varys (Conleth Hill) was famously castrated by a sorcerer who threw his genitals into a fire. The Enunch then heard a voice emerge from the flames – though, one fan on Reddit has realised we never found out what he heard, so we’ll just have to make our own minds up, which considering the cataclysmic turn in D.B. Weiss and David Benioff’s story-telling by the end, may not be a bad thing.

We came close to hearing the ominous message when Varys met Red Priestess Kinvara (Ania Bukstein). Close.

‘Terrible things happen for a reason,’ she told him. ‘Take what happened to you, Lord Varys, when you were a child. If not for your mutilation at the hand of a second rate sorcerer, you wouldn’t be here…knowledge has made you powerful but there’s still so much you don’t know.

‘Do you remember what you heard that night when the sorcerer tossed your parts into the fire? You heard a voice call out from the flames….Should I tell you what the voice said?’

YES PLEASE.

Although now we know Varys was torched by one of Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons, Drogon, could the voice from the embers have been pre-empting The Spider’s last breath?

We. Will. Never. Know.

On the other end of the scale, another Game of Thrones fan may have cleared up a long-running mystery surrounding The Night King so that’s something.

Game of Thrones seasons one to eight are available to stream on NOW TV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Game of Thrones fan may have cleared up long-running mystery surrounding The Night King

MORE: Lord Of The Rings casts Game Of Thrones star to replace Will Poulter in Amazon series