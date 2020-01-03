game-of-thrones-fan-solves-massive-season-8-battle-of-winterfell-plot-hole-in-battle-of-night-king-and-daenerys-targaryen

A Game of Thrones fan has managed to solve a massive plot hole in one of season eight’s most memorable episodes.

The third episode of the HBO epic’s final season, The Long Night saw our heroes fight the Battle of Winterfell in a final showdown against the forces of the evil Night King.

Like most of the last run of episodes, the instalment was divisive amongst fans, mainly to do with the fact Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) battle plans left a lot to be desired. Why use a cavalry charge against an army of the undead? Why didn’t everyone just stay inside the massive castle and use that as a strategic defence instead?

Now, Reddit user Thibinus thinks they’ve solved this plot hole, saying: ‘It’s true that hiding in the castle and defend it would be a very smart thing to do against a regular army who has the advantage of numbers.

‘But the Night King had a dragon, and dragon fire can literally explode stone walls. In other words, if they would have [stayed] inside Winterfell, the Night King would have breached the walls very easily and they would have been trapped and overwhelmed in a matter of minutes.’

Instead, Thibinus argued that the tactics used in the episode actually succeeded in driving the Night King and his forces away from the castle walls, giving Dany and Jon more time to find the Night King.

Other users chimed in on the solution, one saying: ‘I also think that they lacked knowledge of how to fight the undead. Their strategy may have worked against the living (think Battle of the Bastards).’

Another added: ‘The only justification they have for this debacle is that they need to draw the Night King in to kill him.’

Well, we’re just glad that Arya Stark managed to quite literally jump in and save the day, right?

We’d call it a victory anyway, plothole or no plothole.

Ever since the high-fantasy epic aired its last episode in 2019, fans have been picking over every minute of air-time, looking for clues to answer any questions they may still have.

Most notably, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a hidden detail in Dragon Queen Daenerys’ coat which explained her tragic downfall into the Mad Queen.

And previously un-aired details from the final season seem to hint that Jon knew more than he was letting on about the shocking twist too…

Game of Thrones seasons 1-8 is available to stream via NOW TV.





