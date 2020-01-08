game-of-thrones-fan-may-have-cleared-up-long-running-mystery-surrounding-the-night-king

Game of Thrones ended in the spring of last year, but that doesn’t mean fans aren’t still coming up with theories surrounding certain plot holes.

One unsolved mystery left viewers perplexed after The Night King was able to breach the wall, despite it being woven in magic.

Even though it is near nine months since the fantasy saga came to an end, diehard members of the fandom are still trying to work out how the villain managed to counteract the ancient magic.

And it seems they’re putting it all down to the dragons.

Taking to Reddit, one user suggested: ‘There are theories that the wall was built with magic keeping the white walkers out.

‘If the wall had magic that the white walkers couldn’t penetrate and the only wall to get through was to breach the wall, but not by any means.

‘Maybe the only way to successfully get passed the wall was to melt it down with dragon fire, to break the magic in essence.’

They added: ‘Maybe that’s why it took the night king such a long time to even consider marching south; there was no viable way of getting through the wall unless he was able to breach the wall with dragon fire and he somehow manipulated the fellowship of the wight to go north and get rescued by Dany and her dragons with the idea of picking up one of her dragons.

‘I know the NK started making his moves before the dragons were born, but he must have had premonitions or greensight to foretell the future.’

They then asked if anyone had any further thoughts on the matter – and it turns out they did.

‘That same enchantment stopped the Others from being able to penetrate The Three-Eyed-Raven’s lair too. That was until Bran got himself marked by the Night King, breaking the enchantment,’ one explained.

‘It stands to reason that Bran moving south of the wall while still marked would have broken that enchantment too.’

Someone else had other thoughts: ‘Could be, however if they headed to the wall soon after with no intention of securing a dragon and made their way through, then I would buy that.

‘I just can’t imagine if it was simply getting passed the wall with no more enchantment, the NK could not have done it with some kind of force.

‘Of course the dragon was a big help in the war for winterfell, but I also think he doesn’t get through the wall without the dragons magic [sic].’

Maybe spitting the dragonfire all over the wall broke down the magic binding it together, or maybe the magic just wasn’t strong enough to withstand The Night King’s attack.

Either way, it looks as though we’ll never fully find out the true method used to breach the wall.

But do we really want to?

Game Of Thrones is available now on DVD and Blu-Ray, and available to stream on NOW TV.





