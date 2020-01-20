game-of-thrones’-euron-greyjoy-actor-drops-f-bomb-on-sag-awards-red-carpet-over-season-8

Game of Thrones star Pilou Asbaek accidentally dropped the f-bomb at the Screen Actors Guild Awards during a passionate discussion about the show’s controversial season 8.

The Danish actor, who played Euron Greyjoy in the hit HBO series, attended the SAG Awards 2020 on Sunday night (19 January) alongside Hollywood’s a-list.

However he turned the air pretty blue when he swore during a red carpet interview with People, not realising they were streaming live online.

‘Why did you guys have to fk up season 8,’ Pilou said prompting the hosts to frantically jump in and remind they were definitely live and unable to bleep him out.

It was even better when Pilou tried to explain his potty-mouth and said: ‘I’m European and tired.’

Viewers were amused by the blunder, including one who said: ‘Trust Pilou to drop a F bomb,’ while another hailed the actor their ‘king’.

Later in the interview, Pilou shared his thoughts on the intense backlash season eight received with many fans highly disappointed by the ending.

Trust Pilou to drop a F bomb pic.twitter.com/VcmxR07sFv — Meganbyte (@walkingwithmegz) January 19, 2020

‘We filmed in Belfast two and a half years ago, we did a standing ovation for 15 minutes. But it was a perfect ending,’ Pilou said.

He then added: ‘If it ended in that way, I’d have been angry as well. It’s like a break-up and GoT broke up with millions of people around the world.’

The SAG Awards offers Game of Thrones the chance to clean up one final time as it’s nominated in several categories, including outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series and outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for Peter Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 takes place tonight at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles and airs at 8pm on TNT/TBS in the US.





