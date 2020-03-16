Game of Thrones Ending Annoyed Emilia Clarke

Many Game of Thrones fans were clearly not happy with the way the series concluded, and in a recent interview about her time on the series, star Emilia Clarke doesn’t seem too thrilled about the way her character’s story ended, either. At its peak, the series was among the most popular television shows of all times, but it seemed to lose fans rapidly during its eighth and final season. The series finale in particular drew perhaps the most criticism of all, bringing about never-ending waves of complaints from viewers all across social media at the time.

One of the biggest issues fans seemed to have with the Game of Thrones finale dealt with the fate of Daenerys Targaryen, who Clarke played on the series since the very start. Although she had been a fan favorite for many years, the character grew to become much more sinister in the show’s final episodes, using her dragons to slaughter thousands of people to become the new Mad Queen. To end her reign just as quickly as it began, Jon Snow then murders Daenerys with a blade to the heart before heading north of the Wall with the free folk to live out the rest of his days, while the last of the three dragons carries away its mother’s corpse while sparing Jon’s life.

Speaking about the series with The Sunday Times, Emilia Clarke echoed the sentiments of many fans that the series should have played out for longer than the six episodes the final season had been given. Concerning Daenerys’ death, Clarke also also says she “really felt for her,” feeling perturbed the character was killed with no major consequences for the man who murdered her. “And yeah, was I annoyed that Jon Snow didn’t have to deal with something? He got away with murder – literally,” Clarke says. Touching on the fan backlash, Clarke also had this to say.

“When the show did end, it was like coming out of a bunker. Everything felt really strange. Then obviously for it to have the backlash it did… I knew how I felt when I first read it, and I tried, at every turn, not to consider too much what other people might say, but I did always consider what the fans might think… They were the ones who made us successful, so it’s just polite, isn’t it?”

While many fans say the series didn’t stick to the landing, the success of Game of Thrones cannot be denied. We might have seen the last of Clarke as the Mother of Dragons, but we’ll certainly be seeing plenty more of her elsewhere in the future. Recently teasing that she’d one day show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to “have a giggle with mates,” it’s possible she’ll soon join the biggest movie franchise of them all. Let’s just hope whichever character she takes on next will have a better ending to her story than Daenerys.

This news comes to us from The Sunday Times.

Topics: Game of Thrones