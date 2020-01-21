game-of-thrones’-emilia-clarke-replaces-dragons-in-her-life-with-the-most-adorable-puppy

Hold the dragon, Emilia Clarke has went and got herself the most delightful little puppy and honestly our hearts have officially melted.

Can you tell how much we’re in our feels right now, or what?

Since 2011 Emilia has been all about her dragons, being the mother of them, after all, but now she’s got a little 10/10 good boy in her life named Ted.

Sharing the news with her followers on Instagram today, the Daenerys Targaryen star posted a series of adorable photos of super Ted as he dog nuzzled into his human mum.

‘He just can’t stop He physically.cannot.stop being the MOST BEAUTIFUL PUPPY IN THE ENTIRE WORLD,’ Emilia wrote on Tuesday.

‘Erryone meet Ted. Super Ted. My new main squeeze. Light of my goddamn life. Ready to fill this instagram feed to bursting whilst still being able to leave room in a teacup.



#goodbyesleepgoodbyecarpetsgoodbyeslippershellopoop



#coshesworthit.’

In the shot Emilia gazed into the camera with her iconic grin, as little Ted looked at the camera – already a seasoned poser. That was until the urge got too much and he gave the actor a big ol’ lick as the Game Of Thrones star appeared to not be expecting such a show of public affection so soon.

Evidently all tuckered out by his introduction to Emilia’s camera, Ted was then seen collapsed in his bed on his back alongside his new toy…that was a…what is that…could it…a…dragon?

Ohm, we see what you did there!

While there was much conversation about the breed of Ted in the comments, it seems the little one (which many wanted Emilia to name Dragon) is a long-haired Dachshund.





