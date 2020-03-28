‘game-of-thrones’-cast-member-from-first-episode-passes,-mourned-in-online-tributes

A character seen in the first Game of Thrones episode has died after being diagnosed with mouth cancer in November.

TMZ reports that Odin, an Inuit dog who played Summer the direwolf in the original Winter Is Coming episode in 2011, has passed. The dog played Bran’s direwolf in the episode.

Odin’s owners confirmed the sad news with an Instagram post on Thursday. They got the dog as a seven-week-old puppy and said he passed in his sleep after a restful and enjoyable final days.

Although most of the dire wolves on Game Of Thrones were CGI creations, the early episodes used some live dogs. Dire wolves actually existed, but went extinct centuries ago. They lived in the Americas during the Late Pleistocene and Early Holocene epochs. The Oregon breeder who owned Odin is trying to restore them to glory as domesticated animals that resemble their prehistoric cousins.

“We can all take great comfort in knowing that he is forever immortalized in the great TV Show Game of Thrones as Summer Bran Starks’ Direwolf Pup in Season 1 episode 1.”

HBO and the show producers didn’t abandon Odin. They helped to raise funds for the family so Odin could get special treatment in Dublin each week.