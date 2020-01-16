game-of-thrones-boss-finally-clears-up-why-prequel-was-axed-and-teases-house-of-the-dragon-release-date

HBO boss Casey Bloys has finally cleared up what happened to the axed Game of Thrones prequel starring Naomi Watts and revealed when we might get to tuck into its replacement, House of the Dragon.

Following huge cast announcements and pictures from the flashy set in action, the Game of Thrones prequel penned by Jonathan Ross’ wife Jane Goldman was suddenly cancelled with no clear explanation before HBO announced they were charging ahead with another spin-off following the traces of the Targaryens instead.

We’ve had questions ever since, which Bloys has cleared up to Deadline.

‘In development, in pilots, sometimes things come together, sometimes they don’t,’ he began. ‘One of the things I think Jane took on beautifully, which was a challenge, there was a lot more world creation because she set hers 8,000 years before the (mothership) show, so it required a lot more. That is a big swing.

‘One of the things about House of Dragons, there is a text, there is a book so that made it a little bit more of a road map for a series order.’

‘I think Jane did a beautiful job, it was a big challenge but there was nothing that I would point to and say, oh, that one element did not work, just overall it did not quite gel,’ Bloys stressed.

‘That’s one of the reasons when we started out to think about “Is there a life after Game of Thrones in terms of Game of Thrones?” We purposefully developed multiple projects. We would have been very lucky to do one pilot, have that pilot go and be a success but in development, as you know, it takes a lot of tries to get it right. This is no different.’

Bummer, but Bloys did tease when we might return to Westeros – and we’ve got a way to go yet.

‘My guess is sometime in 2022.’

Great.

