Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin makes shocking revelation about new ending?

Co-executive producer George R.R. Martin arrives for the season premiere of HBO’s Game of Thrones in San Francisco, California March 23, 2015.Reuters

Game of Thrones was a huge hit, howeveer it ended on a disappointing note and fans have been quite vocal about it. Some even demanded that HBO reshoot the final season and give them an ending befitting Game of Thrones.HBO did not oblige, but it looks like George R.R. Martin, the author of the popular books just might.

Reportedly, George R.R. Martin has hinted his books will have a different ending. Martin, spoke to the German newspaper Welt, where he teased that the last two books of his A Song of Ice and Fire series will not have the same ending as the series.

‘People know an ending — but not the ending,’ Martin said, adding that he did not expect the HBO series would surpass him before he finished his novels. Reportedly, Martin published the first book in his A Song of Ice and Fire series, A Game of Thrones, in 1996, with A Clash of Kings following in 1998 and A Storm of Swords in 2000. His output slowed considerably after that, with the fourth Game of Thrones book, A Feast For Crows, arriving in 2005 and the fifth book A Dance With Dragons arriving in 2011.

Game of Thrones was a humongous hit for HBO, it managaed to claw its way to almost every facet of populkar culture, it was also a critical favourite, up until the eigth and final season. The shortened final season howeveer, left a bad tatse in many a fan’s mouth and may have destroyed the legacy, the show took almost a decade to make.

The series debuted in 2011 on HBO and it was an immediate hit, though, due to Martin’s slower pace, many had wondered if he would be able to finish the books before the show would come to an end. Which sadly, he did not. Howeveer, it looks like the author may be making it up to fans, if his revelation about the ending is true. We’ll just have to wait and see if we get a fitting ending for Game of Thrones rather than the shoddy one we got in the final season.