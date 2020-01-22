game-of-thrones-alternative-ending-confirmed-by-george-rr-martin:-will-jon-snow-kill-daenerys-and-who-takes-the-iron-throne?

Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin has confirmed his literary series will have a different ending the one we watched unfold on HBO. Amen.

During the panned TV final season, Bran Stark claimed the Iron Throne, Arya Stark killed The Night King and Daenerys Targaryen turned into the Mad Queen which only really made sense in scenes which were axed.

So fans of the A Song of Ice and Fire series will be relieved to know they won’t have to read the lackluster events from Game of Thrones again in The Winds of Winter or A Dream of Spring.

Martin revealed to German publication Welt, translated by Reddit user u/mellycafe: ‘People know an ending – but not THE ending [Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss] passed me, which I hadn’t expected.

‘Nevertheless, I will continue to do what I have been doing for the past years: I still try to finish the next book, The Winds of Winter and then the following novel, A Dream Of Spring. These are the things I am concentrating on. After that, we will see.’

Although, it’s fairly certain Bran will reign supreme over the Six Kingdoms as Martin warned Benioff and Weiss how he planned to end the race to the Iron throne from the beginning.

Isaac Hempstead-Wright admitted to Metro.co.uk he’d be ‘quite gutted’ if Martin wrote Bran’s end game out of the books.

However, he also told us: ‘What’s nice is the fact the books and the show were able to evolve as their own thing, so George has no obligations to end it in any of the same ways we did.’

Game of Thrones is available to stream on NOW TV.





