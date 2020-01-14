gambling-businesses-to-be-banned-from-allowing-people-to-use-their-credit-cards

Britons will soon no longer be able to use their credit cards to place bets, the gambling watchdog has announced.

The regulator is to ban gambling businesses from allowing consumers the option of putting it on credit from April 14, this year.

The ban will apply to all online and offline gambling products, with the exception of non-remote lotteries.

According to the Gambling Commission, 22 per cent of online punters using credit cards are ‘problem gamblers, with even more suffering some form of gambling harm’.

Gambling Commission chief executive, Neil McArthur, said the new regulation should ‘minimise the risks of harm to consumers from gambling with money they do not have’.

He added: ‘We also know that there are examples of consumers who have accumulated tens of thousands of pounds of debt through gambling because of credit card availability.

We are banning gambling with credit cards to make gambling safer and reduce the risk of consumers experiencing gambling-related harms. Read the full details here: https://t.co/pBGUggypoy pic.twitter.com/I6O1QGjdEE — Gambling Commission (@GamRegGB) January 14, 2020

‘There is also evidence that the fees charged by credit cards can exacerbate the situation because the consumer can try to chase losses to a greater extent.’

Mr McArthur said although some consumers may use credit cards simply for convenience, the risk of harm to others was too high.

But SNP MP Ronnie Cowan, who has spoken out about the gambling industry, said: ‘This is welcomed but we mustn’t take our eyes off the prize and that’s a completely new Gambling Act.’

Culture minister Helen Whately said it was ‘absolutely right’ to act to ‘protect’ consumers who are betting with money they don’t have.

She welcomed the move but made it clear there was more to be done to protect punters and said a full review of laws around gambling will be carried out.

She said: ‘In the past year we have introduced a wave of tougher measures, including cutting the maximum stake on fixed odds betting terminals, bringing in tighter age and identity checks for online gambling and expanding national specialist support through the NHS Long Term Plan.

‘We have also secured a series of commitments from five leading gambling operators that will include £100 million funding towards treatment for problem gamblers.

‘But there is more to do. We will be carrying out a review of the Gambling Act to ensure it is fit for the digital age and we will be launching a new nationwide addiction strategy in 2020.

‘We will not hesitate to take any further action necessary to protect people from gambling harm.’