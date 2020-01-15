Gambling addict racked up £36,000 debt by using seven credit cards at once

A recovered online gambling addict who used as many as seven credit cards and five loans to fund his habit, has spoken out following new industry regulations.

Stephen Bass, 36, turned to crippling Wonga and Satsuma payday loans before having to declare himself bankrupt with £36,000 of debt.

The father-of-one told Metro.co.uk the way gambling companies lure punters onto their sites and hold their money encouraging them to keep betting, is ‘disgusting’ and causes ‘people to kill themselves’.

His comments come after the Gambling Commission announced it will ban all betting companies from accepting credit cards from April, this year, to protect against ‘harmful gambling’.

Although Stephen welcomed the move, he said it didn’t go far enough and called on the government to regulate other parts of the industry, such as advertisement.

He also condemned seemingly harmless roulette games, which don’t offer money but are the springboard to betting sites after players find they have a knack for winning.

Stephen, from Bedford, said: ‘They need to cut off adverts really. I try to hide them on Facebook and more will just pop up. It’s everywhere.

‘I can’t believe how it’s legal. There should be a watershed on gambling adverts. It’s all temptation.

‘These places don’t care that you have addiction. People kill themselves because of this and turn to other things, like crime.

‘It’s disgusting because it is all to make money. [Gambling companies] would be nowhere without people like me.’

Stephen struggled with alcoholism throughout his 20s but it wasn’t until he couldn’t hold his newborn daughter in 2014, that he realised he had a problem.

He went to rehab and stayed sober for four years but half way into that period he placed his first bet, which would spiral into two years of debt and addiction.

In 2016, he came across a ‘fake article’ promoting a money giveaway about a woman who had made her fortune, telling the reader they could too if they clicked on a link directing them to a gambling website.

After clicking that link, then-carpet fitter Stephen said within days he ‘easily’ went through £700 intended for a tax repayment.

‘But that’s nothing compared to what I did,’ he added. ‘I thought I’ll give it a go because I didn’t think it would be a problem. I thought I could stop.’

He quickly moved on to playing online roulette and used his credit card to place £300 on a football bet.

‘I went upstairs to the toilet and by the time I came back downstairs, I’d won £1,400,’ he added. ‘The worst thing that happened to me was winning that money.’

But he gambled it all away, as the sum stays pending in the account for two days and punters can’t deposit more until the payment has been cleared by the bank.

The father said he ‘went through a groundhog day’ of spending, winning and gambling again, meaning he never saw the money.

He tried to stop for a while but got hooked on online slot machines, which he found even easier.

Before long, Stephen turned to extortionate payday loans, asking for advances at work and borrowing from family to make ends meet and keep gambling.

‘Even then I didn’t think it was a problem because I didn’t associate it to drinking but it is cross-addiction, he added.

‘By the end of the two year period I’d had seven credit cards and about five loans.

‘The credit debt probably doesn’t even dwarf the amount of wages I’ve spent on it, that’s around £100,000.’

The father said it all came to a head when he went on holiday to Mallorca in 2018, when he had severe anxiety on the plane and had a drink at the all-inclusive hotel.

‘But within three days I wanted to jump off a balcony because I couldn’t stop drinking,’ he added.

‘It was all to do with the money, the gambling – it was everything. I was scared. It made me feel like I was going crazy.’

He called his dad in crisis, who booked him into Liberty House Clinic in Luton to start rehab again.

Stephen said: ‘You can do everything in five minutes with gambling that you could do in a weekend with drinking.

‘From the excitement of getting the money, to the feeling of having it, to the dread after – you feel all that in five minutes.’

After spending a month in rehab, he cut ties with his job and declared himself bankrupt with about £26,000 of the total due to credit and interest.

‘Once I did it, it was a relief,’ he added.

Stephen wanted start helping other addicts and began volunteering for Liberty House last November.

Since rehab, he hasn’t placed another bet, adding he has ‘no shame’ over his story and is grateful he can help others in the same position.

Managing Director of addiction treatment firm UKAT, Eytan Alexander, said the decision to ban credit cards will help many but like Stephen, he believes it’s not enough.

He said: ‘It’s something I wish was in place when I first started gambling, because it would have stopped me from gambling with credit card ‘toy’ money.

‘However, what we’re keen to see are steps being taken to target the VIP schemes which reward gamblers with celebrity-lifestyle perks for their high and regular bets.

‘The VIP label makes these gamblers appear cool, elusive and respected. This could encourage younger, more vulnerable gamblers to gamble to excess in order to reach VIP status.

‘We’d encourage the Gambling Commission to take a hard line on this.’

For help and support with gambling addiction, visit Ukat.