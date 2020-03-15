It looks certain that NRL games will be suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak, says former chief executive David Gallop, and the financial risk model of rugby league may be forever changed.

The NRL will continue for round two at this stage, but it could be a short-lived respite.

“I think it’s inevitable we’re going to see games stopped,” Gallop said on Sports Sunday.

“I think in a contact sport, the chances of this spreading amongst the playing group’s got to be high.”

Gallop warned that rugby league faced extreme financial challenges in the case of a stoppage; echoing comments from ARLC chairman Peter V’landys.

Gallop said that a new era may be dawning where players, who can now earn in excess of $1 million per season, had to also cop financial downsides to the game. NRL stars are already facing uncertainty over their total $160 million salaries for this season, due to an ‘act of God’ contract clause that allows for their contracts to be reduced.

Former NRL and FFA chief executive David Gallop. (Nine)

“The impact in terms of finance is massive,” Gallop said.

“The football clubs are thinly-balanced businesses, they rely on gate receipts, particularly in the smaller sports [other than rugby league].

“Even in rugby league clubs, leagues clubs have put money in to fill shortfalls year after year. There are private owners involved.

“Conversations are going to have to be had with the [Rugby League] Players’ Association, I think. There are plenty of circumstances where the players look to share in the upside, when there’s a big State of Origin series or something like that.

“We may well be going into a phase where in the years to come, the risk appetite for governing bodies around how they negotiate guaranteed distributions [of income] to clubs, guaranteed distributions to players, are going to have to be re-looked at.

“And, the idea that some kind of reserve for this kind of thing is going to have to be kept in everyone’s mind in that risk appetite.”

Gallop warns of NRL virus impacts

Gallop said that it remained to be seen exactly how the situation between the NRL and broadcasters, which effectively bankroll the game, would play out. But basically, less games means less revenue.

“I imagine they’re are going to be clauses in contracts that are going to be looked at where, if there are less games broadcast, then the fees are going to be less,” Gallop said.

“This is the dangerous situation. The idea would never have been thought of that you wouldn’t be able to play these games.”

Gallop, also a former Football Federation Australia CEO, said that even the honouring of player payments by clubs could become difficult if there was a halt on broadcast revenue. He said there may be flow-on effects to how private ownership in Australian football codes was approached.

“These are thinly-balanced businesses, often running at a loss, reliant on private owners,” Gallop said.

“Whether it’s a Paul Smith at the [NBL’s Sydney] Kings, or a Mike Charlesworth at [A-League’s] Central Coast Mariners, or indeed a Russell Crowe at Souths.

“I think one of the interesting things when you look at moves to move the A-League into a club ownership model, these owners are going to look at whether they are going to subsidise each other into the future of something like this happens. And that’s not something that they ever really contemplated, I’m sure.”

NRL confirms ‘act of god’ clause

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett suggested that perhaps NRL players could be isolated in a single city for games, similar to Magic Round. Gallop said that the loss of gate takings was still a significant issue, even though that option would salvage broadcast income.

“Without gate receipts, you’re going to find yourself in a hole and somebody’s going to have to fill that hole,” Gallop said.