gallen’s-one-worry-about-broncos-forward-stars

The Brisbane Broncos may be 2-0 to start the season, but NRL great Paul Gallen has called on Anthony Seibold’s side to maintain the form against the league’s best.

Brisbane was buoyed by a hat-trick to Kotoni Staggs as it prevailed with a hard-fought 22-18 win over the Rabbitohs, and the win was once again built on the strength of its brilliant forward pack.

With the likes of Tevita Pangai and Matt Lodge sidelined, Staggs, Payne Haas and Pat Carrigan rose to the fore to spur on the victory.

While recognising the incredible strength of the Broncos’ forward pack, Gallen said it was important that the Broncos harness the power of the big forwards, and said Anthony Seibold’s side needed to prove themselves against the NRL’s heavy-hitters.

Payne Haas has shown that he is a force to be reckoned with once again in the early part of this season (Getty)

“They can either finish in the top four or it wouldn’t surprise me if they miss the eight altogether,” Gallen told Nine’s Friday Night Knockoff.

“I just think they could be so good, but if they can’t control the power and the skill they’ve got, they could totally miss the eight.

“A lot hasn’t changed from last year yet to be honest. I think we’ve still got to see them play against the better sides.

“Last week David Fifita won the game on his own, tonight it was Kotoni Staggs. Once they play the Melbourne’s the Roosters and teams like that, they’ll be tested a bit more and we’ll see where they’re at.”

Gallen says new Broncos halfback Brodie Croft has a big job on his hands to harness the forwards’ power (Getty)

According to Gallen, it will be up to halfback Brodie Croft to fully harness the power of the likes of David Fifita and Pangai throughout the season.

However, both Gallen and fellow NRL legend Billy Slater praised the Broncos forwards’ willingness to play as a team unit as opposed to relying on their individual skill.

“The Brisbane forwards are super individual players but they play as a team and as a forward pack,” Slater told Nine’s Friday Night Knockoff.

“Certainly in the first half when Brodie Croft was on the field, they were linking and they were using each other to create momentum.

“You look at Haas, (Thomas) Flegler and (Patrick) Carrigan to start the game, I thought it was a fantastic start to the game.”