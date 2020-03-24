Gallen’s extraordinary idea for NRL survival

Sharks legend Paul Gallen has floated the idea of a billionaire buying the NRL once the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

With the competition suspended indefinitely, and already meagre cash reserves dwindling, speculation has turned to what the code will look like when play is finally able to resume.

The NRL reportedly misses out on $13m in broadcast revenue for each round that isn’t played, and while the game is hopeful of restarting the season later in the year, how that plays out is totally up in the air at this point.

While clubs, and the governing body, are tightening their belts, it remains to be seen how many clubs are driven out of business by the COVID-19 virus.

Speaking on 100% Footy, Gallen raised the possibility of a rich benefactor saving the competition down the track.

“Does this open the way for someone with some serious money to privately own the NRL?” Gallen pondered.

“The NRL has made money in good times, we’re seeing something unprecedented at the moment, but does this open the door for someone to come in and buy the NRL.

“If a billionaire walks in and says I want to buy the NRL, who does he or she buy the NRL off? Who do they give the cheque to?”

When host James Bracey raised the possibility of a breakaway competition forming, premiership winning coach Phil Gould pointed out that the current crisis is going to bring big changes to the NRL.

“I think the governing body is going to look extremely different going into the future, and the cost structure of that,” Gould said.

“Even Todd Greenberg himself pointed that out. The whole cost structure across the game is going to have to be reviewed. They’re going to have to learn from the past, they’re going to have to work out how much damage is being done right now, with the game where it is, and then what the game looks like going forward.

“I think if we can get the game back, it will be extremely popular.

“But just how much money can be injected into it is another thing. It’s for far greater minds than us.

“That’s why the decision to shut down the country as we have, is a monumental decision.”

