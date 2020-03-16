Gallen: Why lockout is dangerous to players

Former Cronulla and NSW captain PAUL GALLEN writes exclusively for Wide World of Sports and will appear on 100% FOOTY each week this season, alongside Phil Gould, James Bracey and more. Watch on Monday night at 9.30PM AEDT on Nine!

We need to be guided through this unprecedented coronavirus scenario by the experts, but I don’t see how the NRL can be postponed without serious danger to players.

If players are told not to go to training and not play games for a month, two months, then I don’t see how you can just restart the competition.

Players have to maintain a level of fitness and skill. If you go away for a month and do nothing, then come back and are expected to start playing games, it would create all sorts of problems for player health and safety. It would be a major injury risk.

And I don’t think you can simply reschedule every game. It can’t get to a situation where we’re trying to have teams play two games per week.

With the way the game is now, the intensity and how hard it is on players, I just don’t think that’s feasible. I don’t think it’s possible and it shouldn’t be allowed. Again, it exposes players to serious injury risk.

Former Cronulla and NSW captain Paul Gallen. (AAP)

Again, we’ve got to be guided by the experts as to what happens with this competition. The NRL are taking those steps. Already we have no crowds.

This is uncharted territory, dealing with the coronavirus. No one really knows what will happen.

For the meantime, the NRL is obviously doing its best to keep playing games. For the short term, we just need to get on with it. Keep the game going, keep the revenue coming in and keep the clubs and players getting paid.

I honestly had no idea about the ‘Act of God’ clause that exists in NRL player contracts; where salaries can be renegotiated and reduced in extraordinary circumstances.

And from a club point of view, there’s season tickets and corporate boxes that have already been sold. Who knows how many games they could miss? How much money will clubs have to refund?

Reed Mahoney (R) of the Eels celebrates scoring the only try of the opening NRL game for 2020. (Getty)

It’s a scary thing for clubs. That revenue is hugely important and obviously the broadcast income is critical.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys has been talking about federal government funding and that may have to happen at some stage.

I agree with his point that rugby league is just as much of an industry as a game, employing thousands of people. Below the players and executives, there are security guards, cleaners, food vendors – many different jobs are at stake.

But to be honest, I think the government are more worried about hospitals and people being sick than they are about the NRL. This type of crisis situation requires the government to prioritise and it should go without saying that people’s well-being comes before footy.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg and ARLC chairman Peter V’landys on Sunday. (Getty)

WHAT MAKES A LEGITIMATE SEASON?

If teams play each club once and then move into a finals series, I think that’d be a more than fair outcome given the situation we’re in.

Again, that’s if we can work out a way to keep our players fit and healthy throughout a possible shutdown.

That’s 15 regular-season games, plus finals. But it also means a 10-week layoff, a huge amount of time for the players and also a massive hole in the cash reserves of the NRL.

The main thing is the healthy and safety of the public, and of our players.

But if it can somehow be arranged that everyone plays each other and we get a finals series, that makes for a legitimate NRL season in my eyes.

I’M OFF THE CAPTAIN’S CHALLENGE

I’m totally off the captain’s challenge.

I was willing to give it a go and see how it went, but we saw from the opening game on the weekend that there’s major problems.

Nathan Brown drops the ball – captain’s challenge! Reagan Campbell-Gillard drops it – captain’s challenge! Every single forward who drops it, that’s the first thing they get up and say.

The only one I actually saw from the weekend that was correct was Daly Cherry-Evans, who was involved in the play. He’s the captain, so he knew exactly what was going on.

The problem with the captain’s challenge is that you’re relying on your teammates’ opinions. And no middle forward ever drops the ball – it’s always raked!

Even the DCE one that he got right – one minute, 44 seconds, it took. It takes too much time. It just delays the game.

We’re trying to bring more fatigue into the game. Trying to let it flow and bring smaller men back into play.

It’s just not happening, because of the number of stoppages and the time we’re wasting. It’s giving blokes too much rest.

It’s just not needed and you don’t necessarily get it right, anyway. Just like the problems we have with the bunker on tries, it comes down to the video referee and his interpretation.

I saw one on the weekend where Andrew Fifita played the ball and it hit a South Sydney player’s foot. For me, they should have challenged that – but it’s Andrew Fifita. He gets nothing go his way, because if his history with referees.

The video ref would likely have said ‘dropped ball’ – which I don’t think it was. It comes down to interpretation, rather than getting a simple right or wrong.

HIA IS STILL BEING RORTED

HIA isn’t going anywhere, with the way our game is these days and the concern about head knocks.

But it’s being rorted. That’s my issue with it. It’s being rorted in a couple of different ways.

Maika Sivo stayed down for an Eels penalty on Thursday. I’m not saying he wasn’t hurt, but if he can stay down for an extended period of time and get a penalty, why isn’t he coming off for an HIA? He just got up and played on.

If the NRL are that serious about head knocks, then Sivo should have been taken from the field and assessed. Players shouldn’t be able to lie down for penalties and keep playing when there are concussion guidelines in place.

Then there was Dale Finucane, who cut his head open about 10 minutes into the game on Sunday, yet didn’t come off until the 21st minute for an HIA. Then in the second half, splits his head again and rather than being taken off, Melbourne get to waste a minute or two taping him up while they’re defending their tryline.

Maybe they’ve got to go all out with the HIA rule, where all head knock cases are taken from the field straight away for assessment. I don’t see where else they go, from both the game’s perspective and player welfare.

Misuse of the HIA is another time-wasting issue. And when we’re crying out for more fatigue in rugby league, when players are so fresh in defence that it took 65 minutes for the lone try to be scored in the opening game, time wasting is the last thing we need.