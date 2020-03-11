gallen:-twist-coming-in-nrl-premiership-race

Former Cronulla and NSW captain PAUL GALLEN writes exclusively for Wide World of Sports and will appear on 100% FOOTY each week this season, alongside Phil Gould, James Bracey and more. Watch from next Monday night on Nine!

The Roosters and Storm are the teams to beat – but that’s an easy prediction with the superstars they have on their rosters.

I think that this is the NRL season where another team could win it from nowhere.

Manly could become real contenders if they get their hooker playing well. Keeping Tommy and Jake Trbojevic, Addin Fonua-Blake and Marty Taupau healthy would really put them in the mix.

Gun fullback Tom Trbojevic could help lead Manly on a premiership charge this season. (Getty)

There’s hype every year among the Parramatta fans and it amounts to nothing, but this is a season where the Eels have a chance to live up to that hype. To own it.

If they can get a great roster playing to their abilities, I think the Eels can do something. You’d like to think they’ve learned plenty from making the semis last year, before going out on a big loss to Melbourne in week two.

They’ve added some handy recruits in Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Ryan Matterson, while Nathan Brown is a great player who missed a big chunk of games at the start of last season.

Penrith have had a young roster for the past couple of years and it’s time to start living up to expectation. That team is good enough to do something after missing last year’s finals.

The Eels, led by star halfback Mitchell Moses, should be premiership contenders in 2020. (Getty)

The Brisbane Broncos are a big unknown. I could quite easily see them making the top four, or not even making the eight.

They just have this power, speed and youthfulness about them, like no other roster in the competition. Not just their forward pack, with the likes of Payne Haas, David Fifita and Tevita Pangai Jr, but in the outside backs with players like Kotoni Staggs.

The key is getting their spine right; getting someone like Anthony Milford playing well every week, rather than being a 10/10 one week and not in the game the next. Brodie Croft at halfback also has some questions to answer after leaving Melbourne, though perhaps this season will be the making of him. Halfbacks like to be dominant and it must be hard to take control of a team with Cameron Smith there.

I could really see the Broncos pushing the top teams come the back end of the year. Yet if Milford can’t be consistent, or they get injuries in their spine, or Croft just can’t control the power at his disposal, I could also see them missing the finals.

New Broncos halfback Brodie Croft will be a key man for Brisbane this season. (Getty)

I’m not sold on the Cowboys, but they can’t be counted out if they manage to turn their new home ground into a fortress in the way Parramatta have. If you win 10 out of your 12 home games, you’re almost into the semis already.

The Rabbitohs probably have, on paper anyway, the best spine in the competition: Cody Walker, Adam Reynolds, Damien Cook and Latrell Mitchell. When you throw in Dane Gagai, Tom Burgess and Cameron Murray, they should be top-four again and I could easily see them in the grand final.

Rabbitohs superstar Latrell Mitchell makes a run against the Dragons during their NRL trial in Mudgee. (Getty)

Last season’s grand finalists, Canberra, have a really interesting year coming up. In 2016 they finished second and just lost a preliminary final, meaning there was plenty of expectation on them for 2017 – and they didn’t even make the eight. Will they handle the expectation this time?

George Williams is an interesting signing in the Raiders halves. The Pommy forwards come out here and they just handle our game, if not dominate it; guys like John Bateman and the Burgess boys. They’re tough as nails.

But you look at the backs that have come out and it’s been a different story. Gareth Widdop has probably fared best, but still struggled with his body and his career began in Australia anyway. Ryan Hall has been injured and hasn’t been able to cut it. Sam Tomkins came out as the best player in the Super League and had to go back home.

Williams is a different type of player; robust, tough and has a thicker body than Tomkins. But it will still be intriguing to see how he handles the NRL. Our defence over here is better than in the Super League, so it may not be an overnight success.

Canberra Raiders recruit George Williams: Can he make it in the NRL? (Getty)

Don’t forget the Sharks. If they can remain relatively injury-free and keep their main 13 players on the field, I can definitely see them in the eight and pushing for the top four. Depth will be the issue, if injuries strike.

Having to make a prediction here and now on who will be premiers, you’d have to say the Roosters, on pure form, stability and quality. But that’s a boring answer, with them having won the past two!

I think we’ll see a team come from somewhere else to win it this year.

As for the wooden spoon, unfortunately I can see the Titans and Warriors fighting it out at the back end.

Wests Tigers are a team I’d like to see make the eight and I can see them challenging for one of the last spots, but maybe it’s beyond them after losing Robbie Farah. The Bulldogs are another side that could give teams a run for their money but may not have enough talent to play finals – and the pre-season drama won’t help.

Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans: Dally M Medallist and premiership contender in 2020, Paul Gallen says. (Getty)

DALLY M MEDAL, TOP POINT-SCORER

Daly Cherry-Evans is my Dally M pick, because I think that Manly will go well. Him or Tommy Turbo.

I’ve got a near-rookie for top point-scorer: Kyle Flanagan, who replaces Cooper Cronk as Roosters halfback.

The Roosters should score plenty of tries and while he had an off day with his goal-kicking in the World Club Challenge, Kyle will be working his butt off to fix that up.

He’s a bit of a smoky for that award, but the Roosters will give him a chance. Latrell Mitchell was last season’s top point-scorer.

Kyle Flanagan (R) shapes to pass for new club Sydney Roosters during the World Club Challenge. (Getty)

What a situation this is for Kyle to start his first full season of NRL footy. He’ll play on their right edge, where Kyle offers more-than-capable defence plus a good kicking and passing game. He’s also a good talker who’s dominant in what he wants; he will control that edge, where Joseph Manu and Brett Morris are at his disposal.

Manu is going from strength to strength, as we saw with his two tries off passes from Kyle in the World Club Challenge. Meanwhile, over on the left are guys like Luke Keary, Boyd Cordner and James Tedesco.

What more could you ask for? Hopefully this is the start of a long and successful career for Kyle in the NRL.

For top try-scorer, Maika Sivo is hard to go past but Josh Addo-Carr and Tommy Turbo might give him some competition.

Unstoppable winger Maika Sivo scores a try for the Parramatta Eels last season. (Getty)

STATE OF ORIGIN

It will be tight – game three last year made that clear.

But NSW can make it three Origin series wins in a row with Cordner, Tedesco and Cook leading the way.

I think it’s still a bit of a hangover period for Queensland, with the likes of Cameron Smith and Johnathan Thurston no longer there. It won’t happen overnight for them. We saw that with NSW when Danny Buderus, Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler retired.

Jimmy Maloney leaving for Super League gives NSW a big hole in the halves. Mitchell Pearce deserves another crack, provided his early club form is good. Then there’s Nathan Cleary, who’s been there before, or Luke Keary, who’s yet to play but is all class.