Gallen calls for NRL to suspend competition

NRL great Paul Gallen believes the game should consider suspending the competition as the league grapples with ways to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

ARLC chief Peter V’Landys exclusively revealed to Nine earlier today that the NRL has the capacity to suspend the league for up to a month in the event a player or official contracts coronavirus.

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan confirmed today via a press conference that the 2020 AFL season would be shortened to 17 games, with every team to play each other once.

The NRL had already announced last week that round two of the home and away season will be a lockout for fans as rugby league continues to keep the show going.

But with Australia and New Zealand governments launching travel bans that require a self-isolation for a period of two weeks following overseas travel, Gallen believes the NRL has no choice but to suspend the competition.

“I think at some stage the season will be suspended without a doubt,” Gallen said.

“You’ve got to look at the New Zealand Warriors, they’re over here and away from home. Once they decide to go home, they’re out of the competition for two weeks.

“It’s a 16-team competition, you can’t play a 16-team competition with 15 teams, that’s just the way it is.

“The competition is going to have to be suspended.”

If the game were to be suspended for an extended period of time, Gallen believes it could be detrimental to the players.

The former Sharks skipper said it’s “too dangerous” for players to be thrown back into the arena after a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

“The problem with suspending for NRL players is, you can’t just have an NRL player out of action for two or three weeks and expect them to walk back in and start playing and doing what they were doing last weekend,” he said.

“It’s too dangerous for the players, you’re going to have shoulder and knee issues. Player welfare just wouldn’t be right.

“I think they should suspend the season for an extended period of time so that we can have a start date and an end date – play every team once. Once they play every team, we have top eight and move into a semi-final series.

“I think that’s the best way to do it.”