Galentine's Day 2020: 10 gifts for your BFF

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate all kinds of love and relationships – not just the romantic kind.

You can show your parents, relatives, siblings and even your best pals some love this February 14 – after all, who doesn’t appreciate a little appreciation?

Whether they’re school pals that you’ve grown up with over the years or they’re work colleagues who’ve graduated into your inner circle, friends are the treasures in our lives who deserve to be shown some love on a day that isn’t their birthday.

The day before the 14th has become known as Galentine’s Day, coined in hit US sitcom Parks and Recreation.

Public servant Leslie Knope, brilliantly played by comic genius Amy Poehler​, dedicates February 13 to celebrating the strong and powerful women in her life. It struck such a chord with audiences around the world that it’s become adopted into our collective event calendars – whether you’ve seen the show or not (and for the record, you definitely should).

If you want to spoil someone special, we’ve rounded up some small but sweet treats to show them how much you care.

From fun socks to statement accessories here are some of the best gifts for your BFFs this Galentine’s Day.

Silent Pool Gin Rose Expression

It’s never been a better time to share a G&T with a friend, especially now gin brand Silent Pool has launched a new version for Galentine’s Day.

The company is offering a free bottle for your partner in crime if you purchase a bottle through Amathus in-store (there are three branches in London; in the City, Soho and Shoreditch), effectively giving you two for the price of one.

Once purchased, upload a photo of your receipt here until February 11, when the offer expires at midnight. The first 100 people to make a valid claim will be able to send another bottle for their lucky friend for free.

£37 | Amathus | Find your nearest store here

Glossybox Love Crosses Borders Valentine’s Day Limited Edition Box

Give the gift of beauty this Valentine’s Day with a subscription to Glossybox. The postal beauty club send a selection of products to your door at the start of every month, and they usually follow a theme – no surprises for guessing what it is for February.

This month’s box picks beauty bestsellers from global brands to show that love had no boundaries: there’s a glow-boosting serum, a hydrating lip mask to prepare your pout for any eventualities, two lip liners, a long-lasting lip gloss from US brand Floss and an eye shadow brush to add to your makeup kit.

As with all Glossyboxes, the contents of the box are always worth more than the cost of the box – for example, that serum we mentioned earlier usually retails at £35. So, not only is a Glossybox subscription a chance to test new, up-and-coming brands but it’s a total money saver too. The only danger is that it’s such a great deal, you might forget about your friend and end up subscribing for yourself – we’ll just call it an act of self-care.

You can get three, six and 12 month subscriptions if you pay upfront or pay monthly on a rolling one month or 12 month basis.

From £8.50pm | Glossybox | Buy it now

Adidas Originals Superstars trainers

Kick off your Galentine’s celebrations with a pair of Adidas Superstars, an iconic design from the brand that’s been around for 50 years. Originally made for play on basketball courts, the shell-toe trainers comes in monochrome combinations as well as all black or all white.

If your best pal has a thing for trainers they’ll love a pair of these classic sneakers.

£79.95 | Adidas | Buy it now

Remove & Chill Nail Polish Eraser Cream

A small spend for a pretty handy gift, this cream will remove the polish on your nails without stripping the natural oils from your cuticles. While it won’t work on gels or Shellac, it’s a must-have to keep polished nails in tip-top condition.

£14.25 | Beauty Mart | Buy it now

Lulu Guinness Kiss and Cat Socks (assorted)

Who couldn’t use a fresh pair of socks? This boldly coloured pack of three are from Lulu Guinness and come ready to present in a cube-shaped pack.

£10.99 | Sockshop | Buy it now

Shop all Lulu Guinness socks at Sockshop

Soru x The Fashion Bug Rainbow Love Heart Earrings

For the accessory Queen in your life, there’s no better way to show some love than with a pair of earrings from jewellers du jour Soru.

These heart-shaped ones are finished in a beautiful rainbow ombre colourway that will leave her ready to shine.

£165 | Soru Jewellery | Buy it now

Corkcicle Happy New Decade stainless-steel canteen 450ml

If your BFF is one of the few people left in the country who hasn’t got a resuable water bottle, it’s your duty to right that wrong ASAP.

Corkcicle’s smiley canteen was initially launched to celebrate the new decade, but we think it makes a very cheerful and thoughtful gift for a loved one this Galentine’s – after all, sharing is caring but proper hydration is life itself.

£40 | Selfridges | Buy it now

Frescobol Carioca Trancoso Beach Bat

If you and your BFF are a sporty twosome, this beach bat set with blush pink handles will make a wonderful gift to let you both indulge in a game of table tennis or two.

£160 | Frescobol Carioca | Buy it now

Love Embroidered Velvet Zip Pouch

Your best mate can finally wave goodbye to getting loose coins caught in the washing machine with this cute pink pouch from Accessorize.

Emblazoned with a tattoo-style embroidered patch it’s just the right balance of cool and sweet.

£10 | Accessorize | Buy it now

Natural Instinct Special Edition Dog Valentine’s Dinner

Who says your BFF has to be human? Research by pet food brand Natural Instinct found that 31 per cent of people surveyed would rather spend V-day evening hanging out with their pet than their other half.

If that sounds like you, treat them to a top dog’s dinner courtesy of Natural Instinct, where the brand has launched a lamb-based limited edition dinner to mark the occasion.

More of a cat person? Find feline Valentine’s meals here.

£4.65 | Natural Instinct | Buy it now

