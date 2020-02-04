Gala festival 2020 line-up: How to get tickets as Motor City Drum Ensemble, Move D and more added
Gala has revealed its full line-up for this year’s party down in south London.
The house and disco festival, which expands to two days for the first time ever in 2020, will return to Peckham Rye Park for its fifth edition from May 23-24.
The headline acts had already been announced — with Gerd Janson, Job Jobse, Gilles Peterson, Horse Meat Disco, Jayda G and Bradley Zero all set to host stages — and now the entire bill has been unveiled.
Sunday’s line-up welcomes the likes of Maurice Fulton, Move D, Francois K and Kornal Kovacs, while Monday will feature Marcellus Pittman, Motor City Drum Ensemble, Antal and more.
Elsewhere, there will be sets from Late Nite Tuff Guy, CC:Disco, Roman Flugel, Club Fitness and others.
Gala will stick to its 9,000-capacity on both Sunday and Monday, with 18,000 tickets sold across the course of the weekend.
How to get tickets for Gala 2020
Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting at £40 for day passes and £80 for a weekend ticket. Buy them here.
Gala 2020 line-up
Sunday May 23
Mainstage – GALA
Eliza Rose
Mafalda
Jamie 3:26
Nightmares on Wax
Move D
Francois K
Stretch – Stangelove with Job Jobse
Club Fitness
Danielle
DEBONAIR
David Vunk
Job Jobse
Pleasure Dome – Gerd Janson
Maurice Faulton
Mim Suleiman (Live)
Roman Flügel
DJ Tennis
Gerd Janson
Little Gay Brother
Open Dome – Worldwide FM
Coco Maria
TSHA
Kornal Kovacs
Awesome Tapes from Africa
Giles Peterson
Dele Sosimi (Live)
Monday May 24
Mainstage – GALA
Anu
Red Greg
Late Nite Tuff Guy
Marcellus Puttman
CC:DISCO
Motor City Drum Ensemble
Stretch – Jayda G
Ruby Savage
John Gomez
Pender Street Steppers
Antal
Jayda G
Pleasure Dome – Horse Meat Disco
Raw Silk
Luke Solomon b2b Gideön
Prosumer
Horse Meat Disco
Little Gay Brother
Open Dome – Bradley Zero
Z Lovecraft
Poly Ritmo
Bradley Zero & Pinty