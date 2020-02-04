gala-festival-2020-line-up:-how-to-get-tickets-as-motor-city-drum-ensemble,-move-d-and-more-added

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Gala has revealed its full line-up for this year’s party down in south London.

The house and disco festival, which expands to two days for the first time ever in 2020, will return to Peckham Rye Park for its fifth edition from May 23-24.

The headline acts had already been announced — with Gerd Janson, Job Jobse, Gilles Peterson, Horse Meat Disco, Jayda G and Bradley Zero all set to host stages — and now the entire bill has been unveiled.

Sunday’s line-up welcomes the likes of Maurice Fulton, Move D, Francois K and Kornal Kovacs, while Monday will feature Marcellus Pittman, Motor City Drum Ensemble, Antal and more.

Elsewhere, there will be sets from Late Nite Tuff Guy, CC:Disco, Roman Flugel, Club Fitness and others.

Gala will stick to its 9,000-capacity on both Sunday and Monday, with 18,000 tickets sold across the course of the weekend.

The European music festivals worth travelling for this summer

How to get tickets for Gala 2020

Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting at £40 for day passes and £80 for a weekend ticket. Buy them here.

Gala 2020 line-up

Sunday May 23

Mainstage – GALA

Eliza Rose

Mafalda

Jamie 3:26

Nightmares on Wax

Move D

Francois K

Stretch – Stangelove with Job Jobse

Club Fitness

Danielle

DEBONAIR

David Vunk

Job Jobse

Pleasure Dome – Gerd Janson

Maurice Faulton

Mim Suleiman (Live)

Roman Flügel

DJ Tennis

Gerd Janson

Little Gay Brother

Open Dome – Worldwide FM

Coco Maria

TSHA

Kornal Kovacs

Awesome Tapes from Africa

Giles Peterson

Dele Sosimi (Live)

Monday May 24

Mainstage – GALA

Anu

Red Greg

Late Nite Tuff Guy

Marcellus Puttman

CC:DISCO

Motor City Drum Ensemble

Stretch – Jayda G

Ruby Savage

John Gomez

Pender Street Steppers

Antal

Jayda G

Pleasure Dome – Horse Meat Disco

Raw Silk

Luke Solomon b2b Gideön

Prosumer

Horse Meat Disco

Little Gay Brother

Open Dome – Bradley Zero

Z Lovecraft

Poly Ritmo

Bradley Zero & Pinty