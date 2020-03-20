gal-gadot-sings-lennon’s-“imagine”-in-self-quarantine-with-other-superhero-celebrities.

It has almost been a week since Gal Gadot has self-quarantined herself. Many celebrities along with her have followed the same but they are also being creative in passing their time at home. Gal Gadot with celebrities like Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Will Ferrell, Amy Adams, Kristen Wiig, and Cara Delevingne started the song Imagine by John Lennon.

Gadot advised her fans to stay indoors

Gadot told her followers that she chose this song because of its purity and how it conveys the message of togetherness. She asked her fans to stay indoors and further prevent the spread of the corona virus. She encouraged her fans to stay at home. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 is set to be released on 5th June this year but it might be delayed due to the pandemic.

Bono from U2 released a new song which he said was inspired by quarantined people in Italy singing together from their balconies. He released the song on his official Instagram account and wished everyone a happy Saint Patrick’s Day.

Cardi B also joined the corona discussion

Rapper Cardi B also talked about the pandemic in a video which she posted on her official Instagram account. She talked about the US President’s administration and she admitted that she was scared of the disease and exclaimed “Coronavirus!”.

DJ iMarkkeyz who produced the song Coronavirus (Remix) took Cardi B’s video and sampled it to make a song. The song Coronavirus (Remix) has become really popular in many countries. DJ iMarkkeyz whose real name is Brandon Markell Davidson later revealed that all the revenue collected from the distribution of the song will be donated to charities.

His song has topped the US iTunes chart as well as other countries’ too like Bulgaria, Egypt, and Brazil.