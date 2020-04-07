gal-gadot-is-back-on-the-big-screen-with-wonder-woman-1984!-read-the-article-to-know-all-about-it!

Wonder Woman has indeed been one of the most loved movies of the DC universe and Gal Gadot has definitely done justice to her role. Wonder Woman is back to the big screen with Wonder Woman 1984 this year! She is ready to inspire so many more ladies of the world about how they can be equals to men in all spheres of life. The fans have been waiting patiently for the release and to see what director Patty Jenkins has to offer us.

Wonder Woman 1984 Release Date

The wait would have been over and the fans would have seen the majestic Wonder Woman on the screen this holiday season. However, the bad news is that the release of the movie has been shifted due to the Novel Coronavirus. The previous release date of the film was June 5th, 2020. Patty Jenkins shared a poster of the same a few weeks back on his twitter account.

However, later a statement was released to Variety, in which Warner Bros. confirmed the new release date. Wonder Woman 1984 is now set to release on 14th August, 2020 around the globe. Warner Bros. hopes that the world will be rid of the pandemic by that time and everyone will be healthier to see the movie.

Cast of Wonder Woman 1984

Jenkins confirmed that Gal Gadot would be returning to the screen playing the titular role. Besides, the movie will be joined by Kirsten Wiig who shall be in the role of the villain Cheetah in the movie. According to the latest news, Chris Pine would make his appearance once again with the movie but his role is yet to be confirmed. We will also be seeing the role of Maxwell Lord being taken up by none other than Pedro Pascal. There may be several other additions to the cast of the movie, the news on which is still awaited.

Trailer of Wonder Woman 1984

Before the release of the trailer the production house of the film also released a small teaser. The trailer was released on 9th December, 2019. The trailer shows how perfectly the film has been set in the ‘80s. Many people have also been going absolutely crazy about the song in the trailer. The tune that is stuck in all your heads dear fans, is Blue Monday by New Order.

Another thing that caught the attention of many from the trailer is the fact that Steve Trevor is alive! We all remember how he ended up blowing himself in his heroic act in a plane packed with mustard gas canisters. This is not in line with the trailer so Jenkins is out with an explanation for all our suspicions and questions. In an interview, Roven stated that Jenkins was not of the opinion of Wonder Woman being a sequel. He called this one an iteration to Wonder Woman. He added that since there is no order of the films and this one is not a sequel, thus, there isn’t any essential connection here.

Plot of Wonder Woman 1984

There is still a lot that has to be known about the plot and the story of the film. For now, we can say that the movie is set to bring forth a new antagonist and the movie has a thrust of the Cold War to it. There are several rumors floating the media about a few clips being leaked from the movie. The movie may also feature a new love interest of Diana Prince aka, Wonder Woman.

The plot also revolves around a new villain posing threat to humanity, the Cheetah. The Cheetah will be played by Kirsten Wiig as mentioned before. The Cheetah has great agility and strength and we shall see how Wonder Woman fights her and ends her cruelty and killing spree. For more updates, stay tuned with us.