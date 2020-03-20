gal-gadot-is-acting-like-the-real-life-wonder-woman-with-this-creative-instagram-trend-to-fight-against-this-time-of-crisis!-celebrities-like-jlo,-nick-jonas,-katy-perry,-justin-bieber-and-others-have-also-come-forward.

With Coronavirus spreading all over the globe wildfire, everyone is suddenly stuck in some really unfavorable condition that includes house arrest for a long time until the global threat subsides. However, celebs have found put a creative way to spend this time in quarantine.

Gal Gadot Has Come Up With A Perfect Way To Increase Morals During This Time Of Adversity!

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has enlisted Amy Adams, Sia, Jimmy Fallon and more for a sing-a-long of John Lennon’s “Imagine.” Along with Gal Gadot, Fallon announces the Cowbell Challenge.

Gal Gadot is urging all the celebs to sing along John Lennon’s Imagine to boost morale during this time of the global Coronavirus threat. The Wonder Woman actress said that she was inspired by a video of a man in Italy playing the trumpet from his balcony for the other tenants in his building.

The Actress Is Also Urging Other Celebs To Do The Same As Well DuringThis Coronavirus Attack.

We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good…😊 #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/K8BnzzB6j6 — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) March 18, 2020

Gal Gadot also said she has been feeling a bit philosophical during these tough times. Celebs are quite tensed with so much threat around the globe and this new trend can surely put a smile on all our faces. Gal Gadot is acting like a real life Wonder Woman it seems during this time of worldly crisis and panic amongst people.

Many other celebs are also posting Tik Tok videos including Courtney Cox, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and others. Celebs are also uploading funny pics on how to fathom this time of utter restlessness coming from this house arrest state. Talk show host Ellen Degeneres has also been posting funny vodeos about solving puzzles and calling other celebs up.