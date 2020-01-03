gail-porter-‘quite-likes’-being-bald-after-losing-hair-to-alopecia

Former model and actress Gail Porter has spoken out about her own hair loss, just days after Hairspray star Ricki Lake got frank about the trauma she’d been through.
Ricki shared her experience of hair loss on Instagram a few days ago, opening up about how difficult she found it.
So Gail has subsequently come out to say she doesn’t understand why people find it so upsetting, saying she quite likes that she’s bald now.
The 48-year-old TV presenter lost her hair suddenly in 2005 due to alopecia.
She described her hair loss starting with a clump coming out – and within four weeks, all her blonde hair had fallen out.
Gail told BBC Breakfast: ‘I think I’ve been very fortunate. I quite like the fact I don’t have hair now.
‘Obviously when it first happened it was very shocking. Now I just embrace it.’
Gail struggled to understand why people have such an issue with hair loss, explaining she just took the attitude of it is what it is.
At the time her main concern was what her daughter would think as she was away filming when she lost her hair.
But apparently she just thought it was very rock n’ roll, so all was well.
Gail said: ‘Now I just embrace it. I can understand people who lose hair and find it very upsetting. Now I think, it is what it is. I don’t really worry about anything.
‘I still get abuse in the street every now and again, not too often but I can take it. It’s a weird thing to happen but I just get on with it.’
Ricki, on the other hand, said her hair loss left her feeling ‘suicidal’ at times.
Liberated and Free, Me. First things first, I am not sick. (THANK GOD.) I am not having a mid-life crisis. nor am I having a mental breakdown, though I have been suffering. Suffering mostly in silence off and on for almost 30 years. AND I am finally ready to share my secret. Deep breath Ricki…. Here goes….. I have been struggling with hair loss for most of my adult life. It has been debilitating, embarrassing, painful, scary, depressing, lonely, all the things. There have been a few times where I have even felt suicidal over it. Almost no one in my life knew the level of deep pain and trauma I was experiencing. Not even my therapist/s over the years knew my truth. I know that by sharing my truth, I will be striking a chord with so so many women and men. I am not alone in this and my goal is to help others while at the same time unshackle myself from this quiet hell I have been living in. Ever since I played Tracy Turnblad in the original Hairspray back in 1988 and they triple-processed and teased my then healthy virgin hair every 2 weeks during filming, my hair was never the same. (Yes, that was all my own hair in the film.) From Hairspray to Hairless. 🙁 In my case, I believe my hair loss was due to many factors, yo-yo dieting, hormonal birth control, radical weight fluctuations over the years, my pregnancies, genetics, stress, and hair dyes and extensions. Working as talent on various shows and movies, whether DWTS or my talk show, also took its toll on my fine hair. I got used to wearing extensions, really just over the last decade. All different kinds, tried them all, the ones that are glued on, the tape-ins, the clip ins, and then into a total hair system that I hated, and finally to a unique solution that really did work pretty well for me for the last 4 or 5 years. I tried wigs on a few occasions but never could get used to them. It all felt fake and I was super self-conscious and uncomfortable. I’ve been to many doctors, gotten steroid shots in my head, taking all the supplements and then some. My hair would recover and then shed again. It was maddening. To read more: please go to my Facebook page. ❤️
The actress explained on Instagram how she’d been suffering ‘mostly in silence, on and off, for almost 30 years’.
Then on Thursday 2 January, she told her story on Instagram.
‘I have been struggling with hair loss for most of my adult life,’ she wrote.
‘It has been debilitating, embarrassing, painful, scary, depressing, lonely, all the things.
‘There have been a few times where I have even felt suicidal over it. Almost no one in my life knew the level of deep pain and trauma I was experiencing. Not even my therapist/s over the years knew my truth.’
The star went on to list many lifestyle and medical factors she believed contributed to her hair loss.
