gabrielle-union’s-uber-driver-hilariously-took-a-poop-at-her-house-on-new-year’s-eve

Sh*t got real on New Year’s Eve in Gabrielle Union’s household, after her Uber driver asked to use her, ahem, bathroom facilities after dropping her and her husband Dwayne Wade home from their night of celebrations.

It seems the driver outstayed his welcome by quite a while, making it clear it was a number two, not one.

Gabrielle wasted no time taking to Twitter to relay the night’s events: ‘Trying to be responsible & use UBER & our driver asked to use our bathroom 15-20 min later’ she posted.

‘Dude dropped a deuce. Im pleased we clearly have a home & available reading material that screams “Come in, get comfortable and drop the kids off at the pool” Welcome to 2020 folks’.

Fans replied praising Gabrielle and Dwayne for their kindness and also appreciating the hilarity of the situation. One called them ‘truly good Samaritans’, while another called her tale ‘a story for the ages’. The Bring It On star is also not afraid to speak out about less trivial issues. Last month, she spoke out about discrimination women and women of colour, in support of others after she left America’s Got Talent.

‘Don’t be the happy negro that does the bidding of the status quo because you’re afraid,’ she said at a female empowerment and inclusivity panel. ‘Don’t allow them to call you angry when someone else is called passionate. It’s terrifying. There’s a solid chance you’ll lose your job … I speak from experience.’

She also reflected on the ‘lessons’ and ‘blessings’ that 2019 gave her in a reflective post on Instagram that included her donning her Clover’s cheer outfit from her Bring It On days, with her baby daughter wearing a matching outfit.





