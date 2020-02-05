gabriel-martinelli-wins-arsenal-player-of-the-month-for-january

Gabriel Martinelli has been named as Arsenal’s player of the month for January, with the young striker stepping up in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal’s No.1 striker, Aubameyang, received a three-game ban for a red card against Crystal Palace on 11 January.

Martinelli played the final 20 minutes of that game, and has become a regular in Mikel Arteta’s side since then with two goals and an assist in three appearances over the rest of the month.

The 18-year-old scored in the 1-1 Premier League home draw with Sheffield United on 18 January, and then announced himself with a superb breakaway goal to help 10-man Arsenal draw 2-2 at Chelsea three days later.

Martinelli then notched an assist in the 2-1 FA Cup win to cap a superb month for his personally, and has now been named Arsenal’s player of the month for the second time in his career.

The young striker, who can still choose to represent either Brazil or Italy at international level, picked up 49 per cent of the votes cast, with Granit Xhaka second on 31 per cent and Bukayo Saka in third.