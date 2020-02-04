Gabriel Martinelli: Arsenal's rising star not ruling out playing for Italy over Brazil

Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli has not ruled out the prospect of playing for Italy instead of Brazil.

The 18-year-old has been a revelation for the Gunners this season after arriving at the club from Brazilian side Ituano in the summer.

The forward has already scored 10 goals during the current campaign and it has led to many declaring he is destined for the top.

Martinelli’s form has understandably caught the attention of the Brazilian FA, but the teenager has now revealed he could end up pledging his allegiance to Italy.

“I have Italian citizenship from my father,” said Martinelli.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“So I have the option of playing for Brazil or Italy. But that’s just the future; I have to keep working here at Arsenal, and only then we will see what lies ahead.”

Brazil clearly have high hopes for Martinelli and he has trained with the senior squad in the past.

Italy, however, have shown an interest in him too and the Italian Football Federation have reportedly made contact with his representatives before.

Right now Brazil, the country of Martinelli’s birth, are leading the way but they were dealt a blow recently when they could not call him up for their Under-23 side – who have been playing in a pre-Olympic tournament over the past month.

“I said that if it were up to me I would play,” Martinelli told UOL Esporte.

“But we already knew it would be difficult. It was at a time when I was an [Arsenal] starter, and people preferred not to release me.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Gunners’ reluctance to release Martinelli for an Under-23 tournament is understandable given he has been gaining regular game time in the Premier League.

The youngster is now, along with the rest of the Arsenal squad, on holiday until Friday – when the team begins a winter training camp in Dubai.